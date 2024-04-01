Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) Extends VITEEE 2024 Registration Deadline

Advertisement

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has announced the extension of the registration deadline for the VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2024. The eligible and interested candidates now have until April 10 to complete the VITEEE application form for the upcoming examination. Initially set for March 31, the extension provides candidates with additional time to register for the highly anticipated entrance exam. Aspiring applicants can access the VITEEE 2024 application form on the official website, viteee.vit.ac.in.

To complete the registration process for VITEEE 2024, candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1,350. Payment can be made through various online modes such as net banking, credit card, debit card, or UPI Paytm. International applicants will need to remit an application fee equivalent to US Dollar 90 in Indian currency.

Advertisement

Scheduled to take place from April 19 to 30, the VITEEE 2024 examination offers candidates an opportunity to attempt an official mock test beforehand. This mock test, available at vit.ac.in, allows candidates to familiarize themselves with the exam pattern and assess the difficulty level. The results of the VITEEE 2024 examination are expected to be announced on May 3.

Exam Pattern and Required Documents for VITEEE 2024 Registration

The VITEEE 2024 will be conducted online in computer-based mode, comprising a total of 125 marks. The paper consists of 125 questions distributed across five sections: physics, chemistry, mathematics, English, and aptitude. Candidates will have 2 hours and 30 minutes to complete the examination. Each correct answer will earn candidates one mark, with no negative marking for incorrect responses.

For successful registration, candidates must ensure they have the following documents ready:

Advertisement

1. Class 10 mark sheet

2. Class 12 mark sheet

3. A recent passport-sized photograph in JPEG format (maximum size: 200 KB)

4. Scanned copy of the candidate's signature in JPEG format

5. Valid government-issued photo ID (such as Aadhar card, passport, voter ID, or driving license)

6. Category certificate (if applicable)

7. Bank details for application fee payment.

With the extended registration deadline and comprehensive exam pattern, VITEEE 2024 promises to be a crucial opportunity for aspiring engineering students to embark on their academic journey at VIT.

Advertisement

Direct link to apply for VITEEE 2024.