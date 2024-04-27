WBJEE 2024: 12 Extra Local Trains, More Kolkata Metro Runs Announced for Candidates, Schedule Here

Advertisement

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) is scheduled for tomorrow (Sunday). The Eastern Railway has taken proactive measures to facilitate transportation for students. Recognizing the heightened demand for travel on exam days, Eastern Railway has decided to operate 12 additional local trains within the Howrah division.

The decision comes as a relief for WBJEE candidates appearing for the examination, ensuring they reach their respective exam centers on time and without hassle. The special local trains are scheduled to operate during crucial morning and evening hours, catering to the needs of students traveling to and from examination centers.

According to the Eastern Railway authorities, the special local trains will be operational between 5:45 am and 8:40 am in the morning and from 4:25 pm to 6:15 pm in the evening. This strategic scheduling aims to accommodate the peak travel times for exam-goers, ensuring their timely arrival at examination venues.

WBJEE Special Local Train Timings

The up direction special train schedule includes the following services:

36081 Howrah-Massagram local train departing at 5:45 AM. 37217 Howrah-Bandel Local Train departing at 7:05 AM. 37041 Howrah-Sheoraphuli Local Train departing at 7:30 am. 37011 Howrah-Srirampur local train departing at 7:45 am. 37061 Howrah-Sheoraphuli Local Train departing at 5 PM. 37511 Bali-Bandel Local Train departing at 5:52 PM.

Similarly, the down direction special train schedule comprises the following services:

36082 Masagram-Howrah local train departing at 8:06 AM. 37230 Bandel-Howrah Local Train departing at 8:28 am. 37042 Sheoraphuli-Howrah local train departing at 8:20 am. 37012 Srirampur-Howrah Local Train departing at 8:40 AM. 37062 Sheoraphuli-Howrah local train departing at 6:13 pm. 37512 Bandel-Bali Local Train departing at 4:25 PM.

In addition to the enhanced local train services, the Kolkata Metro Authority has announced special metro services for the State Joint Entrance Examination. Unlike regular Sundays, where metro services commence at 9 am, services will commence from 8:30 am on April 28. This adjustment will enable the operation of 140 metro services instead of the usual 130, providing students with additional commuting options.

WBJEE 2024 Special Metro Timings

The first service schedule on the North-South Metro Corridor on April 28 is as follows:

Kavi Subhash to Dakshineshwar: 8:30 am. Dakshineshwar to Kavi Subhash: 8:30 am. Dum Dum to Kavi Subhash: 8:30 am. Dum Dum to Dakshineshwar: 8:30 am.

Following this, the second service schedule on the North-South Metro Corridor on April 28 will commence at 9:27 pm and include routes between Kavi Subhash, Dakshineshwar, and Dum Dum stations.

These arrangements underscore the Eastern Railway and Kolkata Metro Authority's commitment to facilitating smooth and efficient transportation for students appearing for the State Joint Entrance Examination, ensuring they can focus on their examinations without the added stress of transportation woes.

