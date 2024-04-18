WBJEE 2024 Admit Card Out, Here's Direct Link To Download

Advertisement

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has officially released the WBJEEB Admit Card 2024, marking a crucial milestone for aspirants preparing for the upcoming examinations. The admit card is now available for download on the official website of WBJEEB.

The WBJEEB Admit Card 2024 will be accessible to candidates from April 18 to April 28, 2024, until 2 pm. As candidates mark their calendars, it's essential to note that the WBJEE 2024 examination is scheduled for April 28, 2024. The examination will be conducted in two shifts, with Paper I (Mathematics) commencing in the first shift from 11 am to 1 pm, followed by Paper II (Physics and Chemistry) in the second shift from 2 pm to 4 pm.

All questions in the WBJEE 2024 examination will be Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs), with four options against each question. Each subject will feature three categories of questions, challenging candidates to showcase their knowledge and problem-solving skills.

How to Download WBJEE Admit Card 2024:

1. Visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

2. Click on the WBJEE Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

3. Enter the login details and click on submit.

4. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

5. Check the details and download the page.

6. Keep a printed hard copy for future reference.

Direct link to download WBJEE 2024 admit card

It's crucial for candidates to carry a printed hard copy of the admit card to the examination center. Additionally, ensure that the admit card is in pristine condition, as candidates with mutilated, distorted, or soiled admit cards may face entry issues.

WBJEEB conducts the examination for admission in the academic session 2024-25 for Undergraduate Courses in Engineering/Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture courses across various universities, government colleges, and self-financing institutes in the State of West Bengal. For further information and updates, candidates are encouraged to visit the official website of WBJEEB.