WBJEE 2024 on April 28; WBJEEB Releases Exam-Day Guidelines, Important Instructions

As the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2024 draws near, aspiring candidates are gearing up for the much-anticipated examination slated to take place on April 28. The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has already issued admit cards for the exam, which were made available on April 18 via the official website — wbjeeb.nic.in.

With the countdown to the examination underway, it's imperative for candidates to ensure they have their WBJEE 2024 admit cards in hand as they head to the exam centers. Entry into the premises will be granted solely upon the presentation of the hall ticket along with a valid identity card. The examination will be conducted in two papers, with Paper I (Mathematics) scheduled from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, followed by Paper II (Physics and Chemistry) from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

To ensure a seamless and organized examination process, the WBJEEB has released comprehensive guidelines, which candidates are required to adhere to strictly on the exam day. These guidelines can be accessed on the official website – wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEE 2024: Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates are strongly advised to arrive at the examination centers at least 30 minutes prior to the commencement of the test.

It's crucial to note that no candidate will be permitted to sit for the test at a center other than the one allotted and specified in the admit card.

Essential documents to carry for entry into the examination center include:

Any original photo identity card such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, Passport, voter card, 10th standard admit card, or School ID card.

A colored photograph copy identical to the one uploaded during the online application process.

No candidates will be allowed to enter the examination center beyond the scheduled commencement time for each half under any circumstances.

Prohibited items such as written or printed materials, calculators, pens, log tables, wristwatches, mobile phones, and Bluetooth devices are strictly prohibited within the examination hall. Violation of this rule will result in the cancellation of the candidate's candidature.

Discussions with invigilators regarding any question during the examination are strictly prohibited.

Any instance of impersonation will be dealt with severely, with the impersonator handed over to the police and the candidature of the original candidate being cancelled outright.

During the examination, candidates are required to answer questions on specially designed optical machine-readable response (OMR) sheets, which will be evaluated using the Optical Mark Recognition method. Therefore, it's imperative for candidates to follow the correct marking method by completely darkening the appropriate circle/bubble with a blue/black ink ballpoint pen.

Candidates appearing in both Paper 1 and Paper 2 are eligible for both a General Merit Rank (GMR) and a Pharmacy Merit Rank (PMR), while those appearing only in Paper 2 are eligible for PMR only. After the examination, model answer keys will be available for a limited period on the board’s website, allowing candidates to view them, raise objections, and ensure transparency in the evaluation process.

As the WBJEE 2024 exam date approaches, candidates are encouraged to meticulously review these guidelines and make necessary preparations to excel in the examination.