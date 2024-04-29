Advertisement

The eagerly anticipated West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2024 was successfully conducted on April 28, 2024. Now, candidates are looking forward to the release of the provisional answer key by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) in the coming days.

According to sources, the WBJEEB is likely to release the provisional answer key for WBJEE 2024 by May 8, 2024. This announcement comes as good news for the lakhs of aspirants who appeared for the exam, eager to gauge their performance.

Advertisement

In comparison to the previous year, where the exam took place on April 30, 2023, and the provisional answer key was released on May 10, 2023, candidates this year can expect a quicker turnaround time. With the answer key expected within 10 days of the exam, candidates will have an earlier opportunity to assess their performance and predict their scores.

How to check WBJEE 2024 answer key

To access the provisional answer key, candidates can follow these simple steps:

Visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in. Look for the "WBJEE Answer Key" link and click on it. On the next page, two options will be displayed to download the answer key: "Through Application number and password" and "Through Application number and date of birth." Choose either of the options and enter the required credentials. Click on the "Sign In" button. The WBJEE 2024 provisional answer key will be displayed on the screen. Download the answer key and calculate the probable scores.

Furthermore, the WBJEEB will provide candidates with an opportunity to raise objections against the provisional answer key. Candidates can challenge any discrepancies they find by logging in to the official portal. It's crucial to note that supporting documentation must be provided for each challenge, as objections without proper evidence will not be considered.

As candidates await the release of the provisional answer key, they can prepare to assess their performance and plan their next steps accordingly. Stay tuned to the official website for further updates and notifications regarding WBJEE 2024.

Advertisement