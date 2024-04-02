Advertisement

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is all set to kick off the registration process for the Joint Entrance Exam for Computer Application (JECA 2024) starting today, April 2. Scheduled for July 14, the WB JECA 2024 exam aims to assess candidates' proficiency in computer applications. To apply, candidates must visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

The deadline to submit the WBJECA 2024 application form is April 30. Following this, the correction window for the WB JECA 2024 application form will open on May 2. During this period, candidates can make modifications to all details except for certain key personal information such as name, gender, and date of birth.

Advertisement

The application fee for JECA 2024 varies depending on the candidate's category. For unreserved (UR) category candidates, the fee is Rs 500, while scheduled caste (SC), scheduled tribe (ST), and other backward classes (OBC) category candidates are required to pay Rs 400. Payment options include net banking, credit card, debit card, or UPI.

JECA-2024 serves as the gateway for admission to the Master of Computer Application (MCA) course in various institutions across West Bengal for the academic session 2024-25.

Advertisement

For candidates' reference, here are the important dates for WB JECA 2024:

- Start of WB JECA application form: April 2, 2024

- Last date to fill WB JECA form: April 30, 2024

- WB JECA application correction: May 2 to 3, 2024

- WB JECA 2024 admit card availability: July 5 to 14, 2024

- WB JECA 2024 exam date: July 14, 2024

Advertisement

Aspiring candidates are advised to mark these dates on their calendars and complete the registration process within the stipulated timeframe.