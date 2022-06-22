Last Updated:

Manabadi AP Inter Result 2022 Updates: 1st, 2nd Year Results Out; 61% Pass In 2nd Yr

AP Inter Result 2022: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh has declared the AP Intermediate 1st and 2nd-year exam results today, June 22, 2022. Now, candidates can check the results by visiting these official websites - bie.ap.gov.in and manabadi.co.in. State Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana announced the results at a press conference.

Amrit Burman
AP Inter Result 2022

Image: PTI

13:18 IST, June 22nd 2022
Krishna district secures top position

According to the reports, the Krishna district has secured top place in the AP Inter Results 2022. The pass percentage of Krishna district is 72 per cent.

13:18 IST, June 22nd 2022
AP Inter Result 2022: Students can apply for recounting

In case, students are not satisfied with their scores, they can apply for recounting and supply of scanned copy-cum re-verification of valued answer scripts

13:18 IST, June 22nd 2022
Result link activated

The RESULT LINK has been activated on the official website

 

13:04 IST, June 22nd 2022
AP Inter Result 2022 declared; 54% students pass in Inter 1st and 61% in 2nd year

Andhra Pradesh Inter 1st year and 2nd year result has been announced. 54% of students in Inter 1st year and and 61% od students in Inter 2nd year have cleared the exam

12:59 IST, June 22nd 2022
AP Inter Result declared, get direct link here

AP Inter Result Link: State Education Minister has released the AP Inter Results 2022, candidates can check the result by using the direct link provided here. 

NOTE: AP Inter Result link is currently down. Students will be able to check the results soon.  

12:55 IST, June 22nd 2022
AP Board Inter 2nd Year Result 2022 annouced: Highlights

 

A total number of 4,23,454 students appeared in the examination. Out of these, 2,58,449 students passed and the pass percentage is 61%.

12:55 IST, June 22nd 2022
AP Board Inter 1st Year Result Out: 54% of students pass

A total number 4,45,604 students appeared in the AP Inter 1st year Exam. Out of these, a total number of 2,41,591 have passed the exam and the pass percentage is 54%.

12:46 IST, June 22nd 2022
AP Inter1st year result released

AP Inter 1st yeard result CD is being released by the education minister of the state

12:42 IST, June 22nd 2022
AP Inter Result 2022 declared

AP Inter Results 2022: Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana has announced the AP Inter Result 2022.

 

12:34 IST, June 22nd 2022
Here's how to check AP Inter Result via SMS

Open the SMS body and type APGEN2 (space) roll number. Send it to 5626. You will receive your BIEAP inter result as a reply to the message.

12:23 IST, June 22nd 2022
AP Inter Result 2022: Credentials required to check result

To check the AP Inter Exam 2022, students are required to enter their roll number and other exam credentials.

12:16 IST, June 22nd 2022
Andhra Pradesh Inter Results 2022: Press conference to begin shortly

Botcha Satyanarayana, the state's minister of education, will hold a press conference to announce the results shortly.

11:59 IST, June 22nd 2022
AP Inter Result 2022: Check official notice

AP Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh has confirmed that AP Inter Results 2022 will be released today June 22 at 12:30 pm. See official notice.

 
 

 

11:18 IST, June 22nd 2022
AP 1st Year, 2nd Year Result 2022: Grading System
  • A1- 91 to 100 marks
  • A2- 81 to 90 marks
  • B1- 71 to 80 marks
  • B2- 61 to 70 marks
  • C1- 51 to 60 marks
  • C2- 41 to 50 marks. 
11:02 IST, June 22nd 2022
AP Inter Result 2022: When & where to check result

AP Inter Result will be announced on the official website at 12:30 PM. Candidates can check the result by visiting these websites.

  1. examresults.ap.nic.in
  2. results.bie.ap.gov.in
  3. results.apcfss.in
  4. bie.ap.gov.in
  5. Manabadi.co.in
10:55 IST, June 22nd 2022
BIEAP intermediate Result: Keep admit card handy to check scores

BIEAP intermediate results will be released today at 12:30 pm. Candidates are advised to keep their admit card in hand to check the result when declared. 

10:22 IST, June 22nd 2022
AP Results 2022 intermediate: Board to provide digital scorecards 

AP Results 2022 Intermediate: This year, Board will provide digital scorecards to students who have appeared for the exam after the declaration of results

10:09 IST, June 22nd 2022
Marks will be provided on the basis of the grading system

The marks would be provided as per the grading system. Supplementary Exams - IPASE would be conducted in July for the students who fail.

09:58 IST, June 22nd 2022
AP Inter Result 2022: Merit list likely to be released this year 

AP Inter results will be announced today. The merit list is expected to be released this year along with other details at the time of declaration of results.

09:51 IST, June 22nd 2022
Credentials required to check AP Inter Result 2022

To check the AP Inter Exam 2022, students are required to enter their roll number and other exam credentials.

09:51 IST, June 22nd 2022
AP Inter 1st year result | AP Inter 2nd year result: Passing criteria

In order to qualify for the AP Inter 2022 Exam, candidates are required to score a minimum of 33% for each subject. Those students who score 90% marks will become eligible to get scholarships from the state government and their names will also be mentioned in the topper's list. Check key details below.

09:51 IST, June 22nd 2022
AP Intermediate result 2022: Here's how to check AP Intermediate 1st & 2nd Year Results

Step 1: To download the AP Inter result, candidates are required to visit the official website of BIEAP - bie.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "AP Intermediate result."

Step 3: Enter the required credentials such as roll number and other exam credentials

Step 4: Download the AP Intermediate result

Step 5: Take a printout of the result for future needs.

NOTE: It is strongly advised that candidates regularly visit the official website of AP BIE for fresh updates and more information.

09:51 IST, June 22nd 2022
List of websites to check Andhra Pradesh Inter Result 2022
  • examresults.ap.nic.in
  • results.bie.ap.gov.in
  • results.apcfss.in
  • bie.ap.gov.in
  • Manabadi.co.in
09:51 IST, June 22nd 2022
AP Inter Result 2022 to be declared today

AP Intermediate 1st and 2nd year exam results will be released today, June 22 at 12:30 PM on the official website.

