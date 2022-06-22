Manabadi AP Inter Result 2022 Updates: 1st, 2nd Year Results Out; 61% Pass In 2nd Yr

Quick links:
Image: PTI
According to the reports, the Krishna district has secured top place in the AP Inter Results 2022. The pass percentage of Krishna district is 72 per cent.
In case, students are not satisfied with their scores, they can apply for recounting and supply of scanned copy-cum re-verification of valued answer scripts
The RESULT LINK has been activated on the official website
Andhra Pradesh Inter 1st year and 2nd year result has been announced. 54% of students in Inter 1st year and and 61% od students in Inter 2nd year have cleared the exam
AP Inter Result Link: State Education Minister has released the AP Inter Results 2022, candidates can check the result by using the direct link provided here.
A total number of 4,23,454 students appeared in the examination. Out of these, 2,58,449 students passed and the pass percentage is 61%.
A total number 4,45,604 students appeared in the AP Inter 1st year Exam. Out of these, a total number of 2,41,591 have passed the exam and the pass percentage is 54%.
AP Inter 1st yeard result CD is being released by the education minister of the state
Open the SMS body and type APGEN2 (space) roll number. Send it to 5626. You will receive your BIEAP inter result as a reply to the message.
To check the AP Inter Exam 2022, students are required to enter their roll number and other exam credentials.
The marks would be provided as per the grading system. Supplementary Exams - IPASE would be conducted in July for the students who fail.
In order to qualify for the AP Inter 2022 Exam, candidates are required to score a minimum of 33% for each subject. Those students who score 90% marks will become eligible to get scholarships from the state government and their names will also be mentioned in the topper's list. Check key details below.
Step 1: To download the AP Inter result, candidates are required to visit the official website of BIEAP - bie.ap.gov.in.
Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "AP Intermediate result."
Step 3: Enter the required credentials such as roll number and other exam credentials
Step 4: Download the AP Intermediate result
Step 5: Take a printout of the result for future needs.
