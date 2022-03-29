Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Date: Over 16 lakh candidates who appeared in the BSEB matric exam 2022 are anxiously waiting for their results. Earlier, the Bihar Board 10th result 2022 was expected to be announced on Monday, March 28. However, the result was not announced. Now the Bihar Board matric results will be announced today, March 31.

Bihar Board matric result 2022 LIVE

Bihar Board 10th result 2022 date and time

Bihar School Examination on Wednesday announced the Bihar Board 10th result 2022 date and time. BSEB finally revealed the Bihar matric result declaration date and time. The students will get their Bihar Board class 10 results on March 31 after 1 pm.

As per reports, the Bihar Board matric paper evaluation and topper verification process have been completed. Now, BSEB is all set to upload the results online. Once uploaded, the matric results of over 16 lakh candidates will be available on the official websites.

Once the result is declared, candidates will be able to download their Bihar Board class 10th mark sheet online from the official website- biharboardonline.com. The BSEB matric mark sheet will also be uploaded on the Digilocker app and website. The steps to download Bihar 10th result 2022 has been provided below.

How to download Bihar Board class 10th result 2022

To check the Bihar Board matric result 2022, candidates must visit the official website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Then, click on the "Student Section" A new page will open Now, click on the login button. Candidates will then need to key in the registration number and DOB and then click on the Submit button. After logging in, the Bihar Board matric result will appear on the screen. Candidates can take a printout of the result for future use.

In the year 2021, a total of 78.1 per cent of students had qualified for the Bihar Board Class 10 Exams, compared to 80.29 percent in 2020 and 80.73 percent in 2019. This year, the pass percentage is likely to increase in comparison with last year's performance of students. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for more details and all the latest updates.