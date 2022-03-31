Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2022: 16.5 Lakh Students To Get Their Matric Results Today

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: The wait is finally over! Over 16 lakh students of Bihar will get their matric results today. Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the Bihar Board matric results today, March 31 at 1 pm. Once the results are declared, candidates who have appeared for the Bihar matric exam will be able to download their scorecards online from biharboardonline.com.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Bihar Board matric Results 2022

This year, BSEB is going to release the matric results within 36 days from the date of the conclusion of the exam. Bihar Board 10th exam had begun on February 17. The BSEB matric exam concluded on February 24. The paper evaluation process had started on that day itself. Now, within 36 days, BSEB is all set to release the matric results of over 16 lakh candidates.

Bihar Board had to conduct re-exam

BSEB then had to cancel the Mathematics paper at 25 exam centres in the Motihari district where the paper was allegedly leaked in the first shift. BSEB conducted a re-exam for the Maths paper on March 24. The results of those students were again prepared and compiled. Read more.

Bihar Board matric topper verification

After the compilation of scores of matric examinees, BSEB prepared a list of toppers. The top-10 rank holders were called to BSEB office in Patna for physical verification. The toppers were interviewed by the subject experts to verify their merit. Bihar Board started to verify the toppers after it came to light in the year 2016 that the Bihar Board topper 'Ruby Rai' was fake and that she had not even studied the basics of the subjects but scored the highest marks. After the Bihar Board topper scam brought embarrassment to the state, the board started to verify the toppers before announcing the results. This year, the Bihar matric topper verification was completed on March 28. BSEB generally releases the results within two days after completion of the topper verification process.

List of websites to check Bihar Board class 10th results 2022

Results.biharboardonline.com Biharboardonline.com Bseb.in biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in secondary.biharboardonline.com

How to check Bihar Board class 10 result on Digi locker

Step 1: Candidates must visit digilocker.gov.in or download and open the DigiLocker app on your smartphone or laptop

Step 2: On the homepage, select the 'BSEB' option.

Step 3: Now, click on the option 'matric or Class 10 results'.

Step 4: Enter your roll number, roll code and enrollment number

Step 5: Your BSEB class 10 results 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

How to check Bihar Board class 10th result online