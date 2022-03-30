How to download Bihar Board class 10 mark sheet on Digilocker

Step 1: Candidates must visit digilocker.gov.in or download and open the DigiLocker app on your smartphone or laptop

Step 2: On the homepage, select the 'BSEB' option.

Step 3: Now, click on the option 'matric or Class 10 results'.

Step 4: Enter your roll number, roll code and enrollment number

Step 5: Your BSEB class 10 mark sheet 2022 will be displayed on the screen.