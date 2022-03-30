Last Updated:

BSEB Metric result 2022 updates BSEB Metric Result 2022 Updates: Education Minister To Release Result On Mar 31 At 1 Pm

Bihar Board 10th result 2022 Date and Time released! The Bihar School Examination Board on Wednesday has announced that matric exam final result will be out on March 31 at 1 pm. The result will be released by state education minister through a press conference. Here's all you need to know about BSEB matric result 2022.

Ruchika Kumari
Bihar Board 10th Result 2022

Image: Unsplash

17:50 IST, March 30th 2022
How to download Bihar Board class 10 mark sheet on Digilocker

Step 1: Candidates must visit digilocker.gov.in or download and open the DigiLocker app on your smartphone or laptop

Step 2: On the homepage, select the 'BSEB' option.

Step 3: Now, click on the option 'matric or Class 10 results'.

Step 4: Enter your roll number, roll code and enrollment number

Step 5: Your BSEB class 10 mark sheet 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

17:47 IST, March 30th 2022
Bihar Board 10th results releasing in just 36 days

Bihar Board is going to release the matric results just 36 days after concluding the exams on February 24. 

17:45 IST, March 30th 2022
Bihar Board matric exam 2022: Check key details here

Around 17 lakh students registered their names for Class 10 final exams in Bihar this year. The examination was conducted between February 17 and 24. The official answer key for objective-type questions was released on March 8, and candidates were given the opportunity to raise objections till March 11, 2022.

17:37 IST, March 30th 2022
Here is how to download BSEB class 10 mark sheet
  1. Go to the official result website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
  2. Click on the link which says ‘Bihar Board matric result 2022’
  3. A new web page will get opened on the screen
  4. Enter the roll number and roll code
  5. Click on the submit button
  6. The BSEB 10th result will get displayed on the screen
17:37 IST, March 30th 2022
Bihar board matric result 2022: List of official websites
  1. Onlinebseb.in
  2. Biharboardonline.com
  3. Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
17:37 IST, March 30th 2022
State education minister to release class 10 result 2022

As what has been followed since every year, the state education minister will be releasing the result. BSEB has announced that Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary will be releasing the results tomorrow at 1 pm.

17:37 IST, March 30th 2022
BSEB class 10th result 2022: Know when to check matric result

Bihar School Examination Board has announced that the class 10 result will be released on March 31, 2022. The tweet reads that the result will be released in second half at 1 pm. Here is the direct link to check official notification.

17:37 IST, March 30th 2022
BSEB announces matric result date and time out!

BSEB on Wednesday, March 30 finally announced the date and time of releasing class 10 matric result 2022. Candidates who were getting anxious about BSEB result date are a bit relaxed as the date has been announced.

Tags: Bihar Board 10th Result 2022, BSEB 10th Result, BSEB Matric Result
