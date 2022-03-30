Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
Step 1: Candidates must visit digilocker.gov.in or download and open the DigiLocker app on your smartphone or laptop
Step 2: On the homepage, select the 'BSEB' option.
Step 3: Now, click on the option 'matric or Class 10 results'.
Step 4: Enter your roll number, roll code and enrollment number
Step 5: Your BSEB class 10 mark sheet 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
Bihar Board is going to release the matric results just 36 days after concluding the exams on February 24.
Around 17 lakh students registered their names for Class 10 final exams in Bihar this year. The examination was conducted between February 17 and 24. The official answer key for objective-type questions was released on March 8, and candidates were given the opportunity to raise objections till March 11, 2022.
As what has been followed since every year, the state education minister will be releasing the result. BSEB has announced that Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary will be releasing the results tomorrow at 1 pm.
Bihar School Examination Board has announced that the class 10 result will be released on March 31, 2022. The tweet reads that the result will be released in second half at 1 pm. Here is the direct link to check official notification.
BSEB on Wednesday, March 30 finally announced the date and time of releasing class 10 matric result 2022. Candidates who were getting anxious about BSEB result date are a bit relaxed as the date has been announced.