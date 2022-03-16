Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 Declared: Where And How To Check BSEB Mark Sheet Online

Bihar Board 12th Result: The most awaited BSEB 12th result has been released by the Bihar Secondary Education Board. Candidates who participated in the class 12 examination in the Arts, Commerce, and Science streams can check their results by going to the official website - www.results.biharboardonline.com. Along with the result, the board has also announced the merit list on the official website, and the toppers' names, pass percentages, and other details.

As per the Bihar Board instructions, the minimum marks required for students to qualify for the BSEB Class 12 examinations is 33% in each subject and overall results. Students securing minimum passing marks or above will be eligible for further admission procedures. This year, a total of 13.5 lakh students registered for Class 12 exams in arts, science, and commerce streams. The Board has released the answer key for the Class 12 Exam on March 3, 2022, on the official website. Objection raising window was open till March 6, 2022. The evaluation procedure ended on March 8, 2022.

BSEB Bihar Board 12th result 2022 declared, here's how to check

Step 1: To check the result, candidates need to visit the official website of the Bihar Board - www.results.biharboardonline.com .

. Step 2: Then, on the homepage, look for the result tab.

Step 3: Now, click on the class 12 intermediate result.

Step 4: Candidates now need to enter their roll number and click on the "Submit" button.

Step 5: Your BSEB class 12th result (2022) or inter result (2022) will now appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the result for future needs.

Websites where candidates can check BSEB Inter 2022 Results

onlinebseb.in

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

biharboardonline.com

Students can also access their results via the DigiLocker and BSEB apps.

According to the official information, CBSE announced the BSEB inter results last year on March 26, 2021, out of which 13,40,267 appeared out of the 13.5 lakh candidates who registered for the exams. There were 10,45,950 (78.04%) who qualified. Last year, the commerce stream continued to have the highest passing percentage, while the science streams dropped from 77.39 percent to 76.2 percent.

Image: Pixabay/ Representative