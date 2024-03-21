Advertisement

As students eagerly anticipate the Bihar Board 12th Result 2024, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the Bihar Board intermediate result date tomorrow, March 22, with the result expected to be out by March 23. Alongside, the BSEB 10th Class result 2024 is also on the horizon, scheduled to be disclosed by March 28, 2024. These crucial outcomes will be available on the official Bihar Board website - results.biharboardonline.com.

Bihar Board 12th Result Date 2024 Announcement- March 22

Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Declaration Date- March 23

The Bihar intermediate result expected dates are shared by a source. However, the official confirmation is awaited and the dates written above are tentative.

To ensure seamless access to the Bihar Board Result 2024 Class 12, students can conveniently utilize their mobile phones. Whether through the website or SMS service, obtaining the results on mobile devices has been streamlined for convenience.

The BSEB Class 12 examinations took place from February 1 to 12, with the Class 10 exams held between February 15 and 23, 2024, adhering to the traditional pen and paper format.

Bihar Board Intermediate Result 2024 LIVE Updates

How to check Bihar Board Result 2024 on a mobile phone:

Visit the official website of the Bihar Board - Using a mobile browser, navigate to results.biharboardonline.com.

Find the Bihar Board 12th/10th Result 2024 Link - Locate the relevant result link on the homepage.

Enter the required details - Input your Roll Code, Roll Number, or Name in the designated fields.

Submit the details - Once entered, tap on the submit button to proceed.

Save and download your Bihar School Examination Board Inter/Matric Result 2024 - After the result appears on the screen, ensure to save and download it for future reference.

How to check BSEB intermediate results 2024 via SMS

Alternatively, students can opt to check their Bihar board result 2024 via SMS service. By sending a specific message format to the designated number, students can receive their results directly on their mobile phones. Open the messaging app on your mobile device and type 'BIHAR 12 Roll Number'. Then, send it to 56263. You'll receive the result as an SMS.

Additionally, you can follow these steps to view the Bihar Board Inter Result 2024 via DigiLocker:

How to check Bihar intermediate class 12th result 2024 via Digilocker

Download and install the DigiLocker app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Sign up or log in to your DigiLocker account. Navigate to the 'Education' section within the app. Select the 'Bihar School Examination Board' option. Enter your credentials to access your Bihar Board Inter Result 2024.

It's essential to note that the Bihar Board Result 2024 Class 12 and 10 released online are provisional. Therefore, students are advised to collect the original mark sheets from their respective schools.