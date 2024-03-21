×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 15:48 IST

Bihar Board 12th Result 2024: How to Check BSEB Inter Scorecard on Mobile Phone, SMS, Digilocker

Bihar Board 12th result 2024 date and time is expected to be announced on March 22 and result on March 23. See how to check BSEB inter result on mobile phones.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
How to check Bihar board results on mobile phone
How to check Bihar board results on mobile phone | Image:Getty Images
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

As students eagerly anticipate the Bihar Board 12th Result 2024, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the Bihar Board intermediate result date tomorrow, March 22, with the result expected to be out by March 23. Alongside, the BSEB 10th Class result 2024 is also on the horizon, scheduled to be disclosed by March 28, 2024. These crucial outcomes will be available on the official Bihar Board website - results.biharboardonline.com.

Bihar Board 12th Result Date 2024 Announcement- March 22

Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Declaration Date- March 23

The Bihar intermediate result expected dates are shared by a source. However, the official confirmation is awaited and the dates written above are tentative. 

Advertisement

To ensure seamless access to the Bihar Board Result 2024 Class 12, students can conveniently utilize their mobile phones. Whether through the website or SMS service, obtaining the results on mobile devices has been streamlined for convenience.

The BSEB Class 12 examinations took place from February 1 to 12, with the Class 10 exams held between February 15 and 23, 2024, adhering to the traditional pen and paper format.

Advertisement

Bihar Board Intermediate Result 2024 LIVE Updates

How to check Bihar Board Result 2024 on a mobile phone:

Visit the official website of the Bihar Board - Using a mobile browser, navigate to results.biharboardonline.com.

Find the Bihar Board 12th/10th Result 2024 Link - Locate the relevant result link on the homepage.

Advertisement

Enter the required details - Input your Roll Code, Roll Number, or Name in the designated fields.

Submit the details - Once entered, tap on the submit button to proceed.

Advertisement

Save and download your Bihar School Examination Board Inter/Matric Result 2024 - After the result appears on the screen, ensure to save and download it for future reference.

How to check BSEB intermediate results 2024 via SMS

Alternatively, students can opt to check their Bihar board result 2024 via SMS service. By sending a specific message format to the designated number, students can receive their results directly on their mobile phones. Open the messaging app on your mobile device and type 'BIHAR 12 Roll Number'. Then, send it to 56263. You'll receive the result as an SMS.

Additionally, you can follow these steps to view the Bihar Board Inter Result 2024 via DigiLocker:

Advertisement

How to check Bihar intermediate class 12th result 2024 via Digilocker

  1. Download and install the DigiLocker app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.
  2. Sign up or log in to your DigiLocker account.
  3. Navigate to the 'Education' section within the app.
  4. Select the 'Bihar School Examination Board' option.
  5. Enter your credentials to access your Bihar Board Inter Result 2024.

It's essential to note that the Bihar Board Result 2024 Class 12 and 10 released online are provisional. Therefore, students are advised to collect the original mark sheets from their respective schools. 

Advertisement

Published March 21st, 2024 at 15:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

CM Arvind Kejriwal

No Relief For Kejriwal

a few seconds ago
Gua Sha

Gua Sha

a few seconds ago
1983 World Cup winner

1983 World Cup winner

a minute ago
MS Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad

Captain Dhoni steps down

2 minutes ago
CM Arvind Kejriwal

India News LIVE

2 minutes ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi For Devara Shoot

3 minutes ago
republic

'Shikhar Dhawan is probab

7 minutes ago
Black

Rani's Female-Led Films

7 minutes ago
Khavsa: The Gujarati Street Food with Burmese Roots

Khavsa From Burma

9 minutes ago
Speeding Car Collides With Divider And Overturns In Yamuna Expressway, Man Dead

Speeding Car Collides

11 minutes ago
Jitendra Singh

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

12 minutes ago
SC Raps Out At TN Guv RN Ravi For Refusal To Reinduct K Ponmudi As Minister After Stay On Conviction

SC Hits

12 minutes ago
Bihar Board Inter Results 2024 LIVE Updates

Bihar Board 12th Result

13 minutes ago
KL Rahul with his LSG Team Members

LSG 2024 SWOT Analysis

15 minutes ago
New York retains top spot in Z/Yen financial centre survey

Z/Yen financial survey

16 minutes ago
Kamal Haasan

Kamal Turns Screenwriter?

19 minutes ago
IIT-Kharagpur, Navy Sign MoU To Execute Research & Development Jointly

IIT-KGP, Navy Sign MoU

20 minutes ago
Rahul Vaidya

Disha-Rahul's Daughter

20 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Asansol Couple Transforms 9-Year-Old Boy Into Prabhu Ram Of Ayodhya

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Jabalpur Man Wants To Contest For LS Polls, Pays Security Deposit

    India News17 hours ago

  3. 19-Year-Old Brain Dead Student's Organs Give New Lease of Life to 3

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Sara Opens Up About Being Raised 'Single-handedly' By Mom Amrita Singh

    Entertainment18 hours ago

  5. ‘Making Plans for the Initial 100 Days of Our Third Term’: PM | LIVE

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo