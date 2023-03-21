Bihar Board 12th Result Out, 83.7% Pass; Check Arts, Science, Commerce Pass Percentages

Bihar Board Intermediate Results 2023 have been declared on the official website of the Bihar Board. The results were declared by the officials in a press conference. The BSEB intermediate result link will be activated on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the Bihar Board Intermediate examinations can also check the Class 12 BSEB Results 2023 through the direct link available here.

According to the data provided by BSEB officials, the board has recorded an overall pass percentage of 83.7 per cent in the class 12 examinations. Candidates can check below the streamwise and the overall performance of the students in the Bihar Board Class 12 Exams 2023.

ARTS

Category Appear Pass Fail Pass% Female 4,13,489 3,48,706 64655 84.33% Male 2,55,037 2,04444 50529 80.16% Grand Total 668526 553150 115184 82.74%

COMMERCE

Category Appear Pass Fail Pass% Female 17073 16457 615 96.39% Male 32082 29723 2354 92.65% Grand Total 49155 46180 2969 93.95%

Science

Category Appear Pass Fail Pass% Female 200855 174711 26051 86.98% Male 385677 317589 67982 82.35% Grand Total 586532 492300 94033 83.93%

BSEB Inter result 2023: How to check scores on website

Go to the official website- results.biharboardonline.com Click on the Intermediate result 2023 link. Login with roll number, roll code and/or any other asked information. Submit and view Bihar Board 12th result scorecards.

Bihar Board intermediate results 2023: List of websites to check scores