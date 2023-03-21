Bihar Board 12th Result Out, 83.7% Pass; Check Arts, Science, Commerce Pass Percentages

Quick links:
Image: Bihar Board class 12 result (PTI)
Bihar Board Intermediate Results 2023 have been declared on the official website of the Bihar Board. The results were declared by the officials in a press conference. The BSEB intermediate result link will be activated on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the Bihar Board Intermediate examinations can also check the Class 12 BSEB Results 2023 through the direct link available here.
According to the data provided by BSEB officials, the board has recorded an overall pass percentage of 83.7 per cent in the class 12 examinations. Candidates can check below the streamwise and the overall performance of the students in the Bihar Board Class 12 Exams 2023.
ARTS
|Category
|Appear
|Pass
|Fail
|Pass%
|Female
|4,13,489
|3,48,706
|64655
|84.33%
|Male
|2,55,037
|2,04444
|50529
|80.16%
|Grand Total
|668526
|553150
|115184
|82.74%
COMMERCE
|Category
|Appear
|Pass
|Fail
|Pass%
|Female
|17073
|16457
|615
|96.39%
|Male
|32082
|29723
|2354
|92.65%
|Grand Total
|49155
|46180
|2969
|93.95%
Science
|Category
|Appear
|Pass
|Fail
|Pass%
|Female
|200855
|174711
|26051
|86.98%
|Male
|385677
|317589
|67982
|82.35%
|Grand Total
|586532
|492300
|94033
|83.93%