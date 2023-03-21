Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Check Arts, Science & Commerce Toppers' Names

How to check Bihar Board inter results on Digilocker app

STEP 1: To check Bihar Board results through the Digilocker app candidates must visit Google Playstore (for Android phones) or iOS (for Apple users) and download the Digilocker app

STEP 2: After installation of the application, press on the icon for the app on your screen

STEP 3: Choose the name of the exam and the year. The BSEB Inter results 2023 will be displayed on your screen

STEP 5: Download and take a printout of the copy of the BSEB Class 12 results 2023 for future use.

