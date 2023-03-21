Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Check Arts, Science & Commerce Toppers' Names

Quick links:
Image: Republic World
The students who have secured first rank in all three streams will now get a reward of Rs one lakh, a kindle and a laptop. The candidates who secured the second spot in all three streams will receive reward of Rs 75000 cash prize, a kindle and a laptop. On the other hand, the toppers in the third spot will get Rs 50,000, a kindle and a laptop. Ranks 4th, 5th and 6th holders will also get the rewards. Read here to know more
BSEB has released the topper list of Bihar Board class 12 result 2023. The toppers of all three streams- arts, science and commerce are girls. Check complete list of Bihar Board intermediate toppers here.
The direct link to check Bihar Board class 12 result is now active. Click here to check Bihar Board class 12 result online
The overall pass percentage of commerce students is the highest of all streams- 93.95%. A total of 96.39% of girls and 92.65% of boys have passed.
A total of 83.93% of students have passed the science exam. 86.98% of girls and 82.35 % of boys have passed the Bihar Board class 12 science exam. Read more here.
This year, the pass percentage of students in arts stream is 82.74%. Pass percentage of girls is 84.33% while that of boys is 80.16% Read more here.
Over 13 lakh candidates have appeared for the Bihar Board class 12 exams. 83.7% of them have passed the exam this year. Read more here.
The top rank holders of all streams will get Rs 1 lakh cash prize and a laptop and a Kindle e-reader from BSEB.
In all the 3 streams- Science, Arts and Commerce, girls have bagged the first rank in BSEB inter exam 2023. In Commerce stream, we have a joint topper. A girl and a boy Rajnish Kumar Pathak have bagged the 1st rank.
Mohaddesa of Uccha Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Bayasi Purnea have become arts topper with 475/500 marks i.e., 95%.
Soumya Sharma and Rajnish Kumar Pathak of S. Sinha College have jointly topped the Bihar Board commerce exam 2023. They have scored 475 marks, 95%.
Ayushi Nandan has become the science topper by scoring 474 marks out of 500 (94.8%). She is a student of R.Lal College, Khagaria.
Bihar Board class 12th result has been declared by education minister of Bihar.
BSEB officials have arrived at the press conference now. However, the Bihar education minister has not arrived yet. It is said that he is busy in the Parliament session.
BSEB chairman and education minister has not yet arrived at the BSEB press conference.
BSEB offers various rewards and cash prize to the toppers of all streams every year. The toppers get laptop, Kindle e-book and cash prizes up to Rs 1 lakh.
The press conference will start shortly. The education minister and BSEB chairman Anand Kishor have not yet come to the BSEB office.
The top-10 rank holders were called for toppers' verification by BSEB. Their answer sheets were evaluated again by a panel of experts to check for any errors. Read more to know what happens in BSEB topper verification.
Bihar Board class 12th result 2023 will be declared shortly. BSEB press conference will begin at 2 pm. Stay tuned for more updates.
Candidates can also get their results via SMS. They will have to type BSEB (no space) your roll number and send it to 56263.
BSEB conducted the Bihar Board class 12 results 2023 from February 1 to 11. Over 13 lakh candidates appeared for the BSEB intermediate exam 2023.
STEP 1: To check Bihar Board results through the Digilocker app candidates must visit Google Playstore (for Android phones) or iOS (for Apple users) and download the Digilocker app
STEP 2: After installation of the application, press on the icon for the app on your screen
STEP 3: Choose the name of the exam and the year. The BSEB Inter results 2023 will be displayed on your screen
STEP 5: Download and take a printout of the copy of the BSEB Class 12 results 2023 for future use.
BSEB will announce the Bihar Board class 12 results of all streams- Arts, Science and Commerce altogether today. The pass percentage of each stream will also be announced today in the BSEB press conference.
A candidate who fail to secure the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will have the chance to appear in the compartmental exam to improve their scores. However, those who fail in more than two subjects will have to repeat the year. In case a candidate is not satisfied with their scores in the Bihar Board 10th result 2021, they can also apply for a re-evaluation of their answer sheets.
To pass the BSEB intermediate exam 2023, a candidate has to secure a minimum of 30 marks in each subject. The total marks for a subject will be out of 100 and if a candidate secures 30 or more marks in each subject with 100 maximum marks, he/she will be declared pass. For subjects like science and social science, students are required to score 30 per cent marks individually in theory and also in practical exams. For the candidates who wish to secure the first division, 225 to 300 marks are required in the result. The second division will be awarded to those students who score equal to or less than 225 marks. For papers having a maximum mark of 50, candidates will have to score at least 15 marks to pass that paper. Click here to know more.
The minister of Bihar education department Professor Chandrashekhar will announce the Bihar Board intermediate results 2023 today in a press conference organised by BSEB.
Step 1: To check the BSEB Bihar Board intermediate result, candidates need to visit the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the Bihar intermediate result link available on the homepage.
Step 3: Now fill in your login details.
Step 4: Then click on the "Submit" button.
Step 5: BSEB Bihar inter results 2023 will be displayed on your screen.
Step 6: Check your marks, download and take its printout.
Bihar Board class 12 results 2023 will be released online. Candidates can check their results on these websites:
Results.biharboardonline.com
Biharboardonline.com
Bseb.in
biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com
BSEB will hold a press conference today at 2 pm. The Bihar Board inter results will be announced in the press conference. The PC will be held in BSEB office in Patna.
BSEB will declare the intermediate results 2023 on the official websites of Bihar Board - biharboardonline.bih.gov.in.