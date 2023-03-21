Last Updated:

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Check Arts, Science & Commerce Toppers' Names

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: BSEB Intermediate results 2023 has been declared today, March 21 at 2 pm Bihar Board class 12 results 2023 will be announced by Professor Chandrashekar, education minister, Bihar. Students will be able to check their results online. Check toppers' list, pass percentage and other details here.

Bihar Board 12th result 2023

17:22 IST, March 21st 2023
Bihar Board toppers to get cash prize upto Rs 1 lakh and many rewards

The students who have secured first rank in all three streams will now get a reward of Rs one lakh, a kindle and a laptop. The candidates who secured the second spot in all three streams will receive reward of Rs 75000 cash prize, a kindle and a laptop. On the other hand, the toppers in the third spot will get Rs 50,000, a kindle and a laptop.  Ranks 4th, 5th and 6th holders will also get the rewards. Read here to know more

17:10 IST, March 21st 2023
Bihar Board class 12 toppers list

BSEB has released the topper list of Bihar Board class 12 result 2023. The toppers of all three streams- arts, science and commerce are girls. Check complete list of Bihar Board intermediate toppers here.

17:05 IST, March 21st 2023
Bihar Board class 12th result link now active

The direct link to check Bihar Board class 12 result is now active. Click here to check Bihar Board class 12 result online

15:43 IST, March 21st 2023
BSEB Bihar class 12 commerce pass percentage 2023

The overall pass percentage of commerce students is the highest of all streams- 93.95%. A total of 96.39%  of girls and 92.65% of boys have passed. 

15:40 IST, March 21st 2023
Bihar Board intermediate science pass percentage

A total of 83.93% of students have passed the science exam. 86.98% of girls and 82.35 % of boys have passed the Bihar Board class 12 science exam. Read more here. 

15:26 IST, March 21st 2023
BSEB intermediate arts pass percent 2023

This year, the pass percentage of students in arts stream is 82.74%. Pass percentage of girls is 84.33% while that of boys is 80.16% Read more here.

15:20 IST, March 21st 2023
Bihar Board class 12 results out; 83.7% of students pass

Over 13 lakh candidates have appeared for the Bihar Board class 12 exams. 83.7% of them have passed the exam this year.  Read more here.

15:09 IST, March 21st 2023
Toppers to get Rs 1 lakh cash prize and laptops

The top rank holders of all streams will get Rs 1 lakh cash prize and a laptop and a Kindle e-reader from BSEB. 

14:55 IST, March 21st 2023
Girls bag top ranks in all three streams

In all the 3 streams- Science, Arts and Commerce, girls have bagged the first rank in BSEB inter exam 2023. In Commerce stream, we have a joint topper. A girl and a boy Rajnish Kumar Pathak have bagged the 1st rank.

14:46 IST, March 21st 2023
Bihar Board arts toppers 2023: Mohaddesa become arts topper

Mohaddesa of Uccha Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Bayasi Purnea have become arts topper with 475/500 marks i.e., 95%.

14:42 IST, March 21st 2023
Saumya Sharma and Rajnish Pathak top Commerce stream exam

Soumya Sharma and Rajnish Kumar Pathak of S. Sinha College have jointly topped the Bihar Board commerce exam 2023. They have scored 475 marks, 95%.

14:36 IST, March 21st 2023
Ayushi Nandan bags 1st rank in Science

Ayushi Nandan has become the science topper by scoring 474 marks out of 500 (94.8%). She is a student of R.Lal College, Khagaria. 

14:28 IST, March 21st 2023
Bihar Board 12th result out

Bihar Board class 12th result has been declared by education minister of Bihar.

14:21 IST, March 21st 2023
BSEB officials arrive at the press conference

BSEB officials have arrived at the press conference now. However, the Bihar education minister has not arrived yet. It is said that he is busy in the Parliament session. 

14:15 IST, March 21st 2023
BSEB chairman and education minister awaited

BSEB chairman and education minister has not yet arrived at the BSEB press conference. 

14:10 IST, March 21st 2023
BSEB will offer rewards and cash prize to toppers

BSEB offers various rewards and cash prize to the toppers of all streams every year. The toppers get laptop, Kindle e-book and cash prizes up to Rs 1 lakh. 

14:05 IST, March 21st 2023
Press conference to begin shortly

The press conference will start shortly. The education minister and BSEB chairman Anand Kishor have not yet come to the BSEB office. 

13:57 IST, March 21st 2023
Topper verification done, papers re-evaluated by experts

The top-10 rank holders were called for toppers' verification by BSEB. Their answer sheets were evaluated again by a panel of experts to check for any errors. Read more to know what happens in BSEB topper verification. 

 

13:41 IST, March 21st 2023
BSEB press conference to begin shortly

Bihar Board class 12th result 2023 will be declared shortly. BSEB press conference will begin at 2 pm. Stay tuned for more updates.

13:25 IST, March 21st 2023
How to check BSEB Bihar Board 12th results via SMS?

Candidates can also get their results via SMS. They will have to type BSEB (no space) your roll number and send it to 56263. 

13:10 IST, March 21st 2023
When was the Bihar Board class 12 exam conducted?

BSEB conducted the Bihar Board class 12 results 2023 from February 1 to 11. Over 13 lakh candidates appeared for the BSEB intermediate exam 2023.

12:46 IST, March 21st 2023
How to check Bihar Board inter results on Digilocker app

STEP 1: To check Bihar Board results through the Digilocker app candidates must visit Google Playstore (for Android phones) or iOS (for Apple users) and download the Digilocker app

STEP 2: After installation of the application, press on the icon for the app on your screen

STEP 3: Choose the name of the exam and the year. The BSEB Inter results 2023 will be displayed on your screen

STEP 5: Download and take a printout of the copy of the BSEB Class 12 results 2023 for future use. 

Click here to read more.

12:29 IST, March 21st 2023
Bihar Board class 12 arts, science and commerce results to be declared together

BSEB will announce the Bihar Board class 12 results of all streams- Arts, Science and Commerce altogether today. The pass percentage of each stream will also be announced today in the BSEB press conference.

12:13 IST, March 21st 2023
What happens if a student fails in a subject?

A candidate who fail to secure the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will have the chance to appear in the compartmental exam to improve their scores. However, those who fail in more than two subjects will have to repeat the year. In case a candidate is not satisfied with their scores in the Bihar Board 10th result 2021, they can also apply for a re-evaluation of their answer sheets.

12:06 IST, March 21st 2023
Know Bihar Board passing mark criteria

To pass the BSEB intermediate exam 2023, a candidate has to secure a minimum of 30 marks in each subject. The total marks for a subject will be out of 100 and if a candidate secures 30 or more marks in each subject with 100 maximum marks, he/she will be declared pass. For subjects like science and social science, students are required to score 30 per cent marks individually in theory and also in practical exams. For the candidates who wish to secure the first division, 225 to 300 marks are required in the result. The second division will be awarded to those students who score equal to or less than 225 marks. For papers having a maximum mark of 50, candidates will have to score at least 15 marks to pass that paper. Click here to know more.

11:59 IST, March 21st 2023
Who will announce the Bihar Board class 12 results 2023:

The minister of Bihar education department Professor Chandrashekhar will announce the Bihar Board intermediate results 2023 today in a press conference organised by BSEB.

11:58 IST, March 21st 2023
How to check Bihar Board intermediate results online

Step 1: To check the BSEB Bihar Board intermediate result, candidates need to visit the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the Bihar intermediate result link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Now fill in your login details.

Step 4: Then click on the "Submit" button.

Step 5: BSEB Bihar inter results 2023 will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6: Check your marks, download and take its printout.

11:57 IST, March 21st 2023
Bihar Board class 12 results 2023: List of websites to check results

Bihar Board class 12 results 2023 will be released online. Candidates can check their results on these websites: 

Results.biharboardonline.com

Biharboardonline.com

Bseb.in

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com

11:57 IST, March 21st 2023
BSEB to hold a press conference today at 2 pm

BSEB will hold a press conference today at 2 pm. The Bihar Board inter results will be announced in the press conference. The PC will be held in BSEB office in Patna.

11:57 IST, March 21st 2023
BSEB Inter Results 2023 to be declared online at 2 pm

BSEB will declare the intermediate results 2023 on the official websites of Bihar Board - biharboardonline.bih.gov.in. 

