Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2022 Declared, Here's How To Check Scores On Various Platforms

Bihar Board class 10 result has been released on the official website. The result has been released by the state education minister at a press conference at 3 pm. Lakhs of students who were waiting for result to be out can check it now. Bihar board 10th result and mark sheet can be checked on any of the official websites mentioned below. The result has been announced at a press conference. Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary marked his presence and released the BSEB 10th result. In order to check result quickly, candidates should be ready with their roll number.
Bihar Board 10th Results 2022 LIVE
BSEB matric result: Timing changed ahead of releasing result
Earlier the result was supposed to be out in the second half at 1 pm. It was announced through a tweet on March 30, 2022. However, few hours ahead of releasing result, the timing was revised from 1 pm to 3 pm.
BSEB matric result: Where to check results
- Results.biharboardonline.com
- secondary.biharboardonline.com
- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
- Biharboardonline.com
- Bseb.in
Follow these steps to check Bihar Board class 10 result on Digi locker
- Step 1: Candidates should go to the official website digilocker.gov.in or download. They can also download the DigiLocker app on their smartphone or laptop
- Step 2: On the homepage, select the 'BSEB' option.
- Step 3: Now, click on the option 'matric or Class 10 results'.
- Step 4: Candidates will have to enter their roll number, roll code and enrollment number and click on view results
- Step 5: post submitting the login details, the BSEB class 10 results 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
Step by step guide to check BSEB matric result on mobile
- Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website of BSEB at boardonline.bihar.gov.in 2022.
- Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the ‘Bihar matric result 2022’ link.
- Step 3: After being redirected to another page, candidates will have to enter BSEB Class 10 roll code and roll number in the blank fields.
- Step 4: In the next step, they should click on the “Search” button to submit details.
- Step 5: Post submitting the details, the Bihar board result 2022 will appear on the screen.
- Step 6: Candidates should download the Bihar board 10th result marksheet and keep it safe for future reference.