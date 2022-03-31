Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2022 Declared, Here's How To Check Scores On Various Platforms

Bihar Board class 10 result has been released on the official website. The result has been released by the state education minister at a press conference at 3 pm. Lakhs of students who were waiting for result to be out can check it now. Bihar board 10th result and mark sheet can be checked on any of the official websites mentioned below. The result has been announced at a press conference. Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary marked his presence and released the BSEB 10th result. In order to check result quickly, candidates should be ready with their roll number.

Bihar Board 10th Results 2022 LIVE

BSEB matric result: Timing changed ahead of releasing result

Earlier the result was supposed to be out in the second half at 1 pm. It was announced through a tweet on March 30, 2022. However, few hours ahead of releasing result, the timing was revised from 1 pm to 3 pm.

BSEB matric result: Where to check results

Results.biharboardonline.com secondary.biharboardonline.com biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in Biharboardonline.com Bseb.in

Follow these steps to check Bihar Board class 10 result on Digi locker

Step 1: Candidates should go to the official website digilocker.gov.in or download. They can also download the DigiLocker app on their smartphone or laptop

Step 2: On the homepage, select the 'BSEB' option.

Step 3: Now, click on the option 'matric or Class 10 results'.

Step 4: Candidates will have to enter their roll number, roll code and enrollment number and click on view results

Step 5: post submitting the login details, the BSEB class 10 results 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step by step guide to check BSEB matric result on mobile