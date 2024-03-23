×

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 13:51 IST

Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2024 Out: 87.21% of Students Pass; Check Stream-Wise Pass Percentages

As per the latest updates, the pass percentage across various streams including Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams has been disclosed. Check here.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Exam Results
Exam Results | Image:PTI
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially announced the Class 12 examination results today, marking a significant milestone for lakhs of students across the state. As per the latest updates, the pass percentage across various streams including Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams has been disclosed. This year the pass percentage has recorded a surge as compared to previous years' pass percentages. 

A total of 87.21% of candidates have passed the Bihar Board intermediate exams 2024. A total of 1291684 candidates appeared for the exams. 

Bihar Board class 12th result 2024 Out: Check Toppers' List, Other Details Here

Pass Percentage Breakdown:

1. Arts Stream: In the Arts stream, a commendable pass percentage has been recorded, with a significant number of students clearing the examinations. The detailed pass percentage for the Arts stream is as follows:

  • Total Students Appeared: 634480
  • Pass Percentage: 86.15%

2. Science Stream: For the Science stream, students have showcased their dedication and hard work, resulting in a remarkable pass percentage. Here are the statistics for the Science stream:

  • Total Students Appeared: 617334
  • Pass Percentage: 87.80%

3. Commerce Stream: In the Commerce stream, students have demonstrated their proficiency, reflecting in the impressive pass percentage achieved. Below are the specifics for the Commerce stream:

  • Total Students Appeared: 39658
  • Pass Percentage: 94.88%

4. Vocational Stream: The Vocational stream has also witnessed a commendable performance from the students, with a notable pass percentage. Here are the details for the Vocational stream:

  • Total Students Appeared: 212
  • Pass Percentage: 85.38%

How to Check Results: Students can access their Bihar Board Class 12 results through the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)- results.biharboardonline.com. They are required to enter their roll number and other necessary details to view their individual results.

 

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 13:51 IST

