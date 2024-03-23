×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 13:35 IST

Bihar Board Intermediate Results 2024 Declared For Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational Streams

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the Bihar Board class 12th results 2024 today by BSEB chairman Anand Kishor. Here's how to download scorecard

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Bihar Board 12th Results 2024 Out
Bihar Board 12th Results 2024 Out | Image:Screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the Bihar Board class 12th results 2024 today. The intermediate results 2024 were released by chairman of BSEB Anand Kishor in a press conference organised at the board office in Patna. The press conference was scheduled to begin at 1.30 pm. The results have been released. Candidates can check their Bihar Board class 12 scorecards from the official website- results.biharboardonline.com.

Candidates can also check the other official websites where the results will be hosted. Check full list of websites where candidates can check Bihar Board class 12th results 2024 here.

Advertisement

Bihar Board class 12th result 2023 LIVE Updates

List of official websites to check Bihar Board Class 12 Results 2024 

How to check Bihar Board Class 12th Results 2024

Visit the official website- results.biharboardonline.com 

Click on the link that reads ‘Annual Senior Secondary Results 2024’ 

Advertisement

Key in your roll code and roll number 

Your class 12th result and scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Advertisement

Download and take its printout. 

Bihar Board class 12th exams were conducted from February 1 to 12. A staggering number of candidates, estimated at 13,04,352, appeared for the intermediate examinations, comprising 6,26,431 girls and 6,77,921 boys. These exams were conducted across 1,523 examination centers spread throughout the state, with 78 centers in Patna alone, specifically assigned to accommodate 77,012 students.

Advertisement

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 13:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma

Pandya captaincy stint

3 minutes ago
Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan

IPL 2024, PBKS vs DC Live

5 minutes ago
Blush Application Tips For Different Face Shapes

Blush Application Tips

5 minutes ago
Zak Brown

McLaren extend contract

7 minutes ago
Yakushima (Japan)

Old Forests Of The World

8 minutes ago
Hefty ₹50,000 Fine for Ayodhya Station Contractor

Ayodhya Station

10 minutes ago
Soy milk

Nutrients For Thyroid

11 minutes ago
US Election

Election Year

11 minutes ago
Healthcare

GenAI adoption healthcare

12 minutes ago
Almond and pancakes

PCOS Diet For Women

12 minutes ago
Massive blaze seen over the Crocus City Hall on Western edge of Moscow

Moscow Live

13 minutes ago
Kubbra Sait

Kubbra Arrives In Style

14 minutes ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Casuals

14 minutes ago
Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff

Tiger, Akshay Get Clicked

15 minutes ago
Sunny Deol

Sunny's Airport Look

16 minutes ago
Ricky Ponting with Rishabh Pant

IPL 2024: PBKS-DC Dream11

16 minutes ago
How to protect your eyes during Holi

Eye Protection In Holi

19 minutes ago
Zucchini

Benefits Of Zucchini

19 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Hyderabad Robbery Attempt Foiled by Mother, Daughter: Police Nab Robbers

    India News6 hours ago

  2. What Is ISIS-K And Why It Attacked Moscow | Explained

    World6 hours ago

  3. Bear Standing Up On Its Feet And Giving High Five To A Man Goes Viral

    World7 hours ago

  4. Moscow Concert Shooting: ISIS Claims Responsibility For Deadly Attack

    World8 hours ago

  5. Kyiv Has Nothing to Do With Explosions: Zelenskyy Amid Attack in Russia

    World13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo