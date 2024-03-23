Advertisement

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the Bihar Board class 12th results 2024 today. The intermediate results 2024 were released by chairman of BSEB Anand Kishor in a press conference organised at the board office in Patna. The press conference was scheduled to begin at 1.30 pm. The results have been released. Candidates can check their Bihar Board class 12 scorecards from the official website- results.biharboardonline.com.

Candidates can also check the other official websites where the results will be hosted. Check full list of websites where candidates can check Bihar Board class 12th results 2024 here.

Advertisement

Bihar Board class 12th result 2023 LIVE Updates

List of official websites to check Bihar Board Class 12 Results 2024

How to check Bihar Board Class 12th Results 2024

Visit the official website- results.biharboardonline.com

Click on the link that reads ‘Annual Senior Secondary Results 2024’

Advertisement

Key in your roll code and roll number

Your class 12th result and scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Advertisement

Download and take its printout.

Bihar Board class 12th exams were conducted from February 1 to 12. A staggering number of candidates, estimated at 13,04,352, appeared for the intermediate examinations, comprising 6,26,431 girls and 6,77,921 boys. These exams were conducted across 1,523 examination centers spread throughout the state, with 78 centers in Patna alone, specifically assigned to accommodate 77,012 students.