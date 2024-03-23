LIVE-BLOG
Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 08:53 IST
Bihar Board Class 12th Results 2024 LIVE Updates: BSEB Intermediate Scorecards OUT Today at 1.30 pm
Bihar Intermediate Results 2024 LIVE Updates: BSEB will announce the Bihar Board class 12th results 2024 today, March 23 at 1.30 pm. Check latest updates on result direct link, toppers' list, pass percentage, and other details here.
- Education
- 1 min read
Reported by: Nandini Verma
BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor releasing Bihar Board Results | Image: File Photo
8: 50 IST, March 23rd 2024
BSEB chairman Anand Kishor will release the Bihar intermediate results 2024 today in a press conference organised at BSEB office in Patna.
8: 49 IST, March 23rd 2024
BSEB will release the scorecards of Bihar intermediate exams 2024 for arts, science, commerce, and vocational streams today. The press conference will begin at 1.30 pm today.
Published March 23rd, 2024 at 08:53 IST
