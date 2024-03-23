Advertisement

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the Bihar intermediate exam results 2024 today, March 23. A total of 87.21% of students have passed the exam. Candidates who have failed the exam or those who are not satisfied with marks can apply for scrutiny of marks or compartmental exams. The compartmental exam provides another opportunity to the candidates to improve their performance. The registrations for Bihar Board class 12th scrutiny and compartmental exams 2024 will begin on March 28. The last date to apply is April 4, 2024.

Bihar Board class 12th result 2024 out LIVE Updates

Advertisement

Moreover, BSEB chairman Anand Kishor today announced that unlike previous years, when BSEB conducted special-cum -compartment exams, this year, two separate exams for the compartmental exam and special exams for improvement of marks will be held. The exams will be held on the same dates but separately.

Moreover, Kishor disclosed that, effective this year, the mark sheets of students participating in these exams will no longer include the term 'Compartment.' This decision is in harmony with the ethos of the New Education Policy, emphasizing a comprehensive and inclusive educational framework.

Advertisement

Bihar Board Class 12th Topper List 2024 Out

Steps to register for the BSEB 12th scrutiny, compartmental exams 2024:

Step 1: Start by visiting the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Once on the homepage, locate and click on the link labeled ‘BSEB 12th scrutiny form 2024' or ‘BSEB class 12th compartment exam’.

Advertisement

Step 3: On the new registration panel that appears, select the type of exam and your district.

Step 4: Enter your roll code, roll number, and fill in the captcha as prompted.

Advertisement

Step 5: After filling in the necessary details, proceed by clicking on the ‘Register’ button.

Step 6: Next, complete the Bihar 12th scrutiny or compartment application for the year 2024 by providing the required information.

Advertisement

Step 7: Once the application is filled out, make sure to pay the required fee.

Step 8: After payment, save the confirmation page for your records.