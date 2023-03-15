Bihar Board Result 2023: Know Passing Mark Criteria For BSEB 10th And 12th Exams

Over 13 lakh students have been eagerly waiting to get an update about their Bihar Board class 12th result 2023. BSEB has not yet revealed the date and time to declare the Bihar Board class 12th results 2023. However, there are speculations that BSEB will declare the Bihar intermediate results this week. Before the Bihar Board results 2023 are announced, candidates must know the passing mark criteria for the exams.

Check Bihar Board Result 2023 Live Updates here,

BSEB class 12th result 2023: What is the passing mark?

To pass the BSEB 12th exam 2023, a candidate has to secure a minimum of 30 marks in each subject. The total marks for a subject will be out of 100 and if a candidate secures 30 or more marks in each subject with 100 maximum marks, he/she will be declared pass. For subjects like science and social science, students are required to score 30 percent marks individually in theory and also in practical exams. For the candidates who wish to secure the first division, 225 to 300 marks are required in the result. The second division will be awarded to those students who score equal to or less than 225 marks. For papers having a maximum mark of 50, candidates will have to score at least 15 marks to pass that paper.

Students who fail to secure the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will have the chance to appear in the compartmental exam to improve their scores. However, those who fail in more than two subjects will have to repeat the year. In case a candidate is not satisfied with their scores in the Bihar Board 10th result 2021, they can also apply for a re-evaluation of their answer sheets.