Board Results 2022: Latest Update On Maharashtra, UP, Kerala & Haryana Board Result Dates

Image: Pixabay
Board Results 2022: Several state boards are scheduled to release the class 10 and class 12 board result this week. Many of them have already announced the dates. The details of Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Haryana and other board results can be checked here.
Haryana Board of School Education Bhiwani (BSEH) is likely to release the class 10 and class 12 result on June 14, 2022. However, there is no official confirmation yet. Once released, HBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2022 can be checked through the official website - bseh.org.in.
UP Board 10th, as well as 12th Results 2022, will likely be announced by June 15, 2022. All registered candidates may see their UPMSP Class 10, 12 results via upmsp.edu.in, the official website. Uttar Pradesh Board conducted Class 10 Board examinations from March 24 to April 13, and Class 12 Board exams were held from March 24 to April 13, 2022.
Over 17 lakh students will be able to check the results this week. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE will not be releasing Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 on June 15, 2022. The official further added that the result date and time will be announced soon.
Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will be releasing the Kerala SSLC Results 2022 on June 15, 2022. After being delayed from June 10, the result will now be released on June 15, 2022. The General education minister V Sivankutty in the presence of the director of general education Jeevan Babu at the PRD chamber, government Secretariat announced the result release date and time. The result will be released in second half at 3 pm. For more details, click on this link.