Board Results 2022: Latest Update On Maharashtra, UP, Kerala & Haryana Board Result Dates

Board Results 2022: Several state boards are scheduled to release the class 10 and class 12 board result this week. Many of them have already announced the dates. The details of Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Haryana and other board results can be checked here.

Haryana Board Result 2022 likely tomorrow

Haryana Board of School Education Bhiwani (BSEH) is likely to release the class 10 and class 12 result on June 14, 2022. However, there is no official confirmation yet. Once released, HBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2022 can be checked through the official website - bseh.org.in.

UP Board Result 2022: Check matric and inter result release date here

UP Board 10th, as well as 12th Results 2022, will likely be announced by June 15, 2022. All registered candidates may see their UPMSP Class 10, 12 results via upmsp.edu.in, the official website. Uttar Pradesh Board conducted Class 10 Board examinations from March 24 to April 13, and Class 12 Board exams were held from March 24 to April 13, 2022.

UP Board 10th, 12th result: Here's how to check scores

Step 1: To check the UP board result, log on to the official website of the UP Board - upresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on "UP Board 10th Result 2022" or "UP Board 12th result 2022"

Step 3: Candidates then need to enter their UP board roll number.

Step 4: Then, click the submit button.

Step 5: UP Board Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: It is strongly advised that candidates must download the UP Board results for future needs

Maharashtra SSC result 2022: Check latest update here

Over 17 lakh students will be able to check the results this week. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE will not be releasing Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 on June 15, 2022. The official further added that the result date and time will be announced soon.

How to check Maharashtra SSC Results 2022

Visit the official website of the board mahresult.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Maharashtra SSC Result 2022'.

A new page will appear on the screen where candidates will have to enter the asked credentials and click on the submit option.

Your Maharashtra 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen

Download it and take a printout of the same for future reference

Kerala SSLC Result 2022 date and time announced

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will be releasing the Kerala SSLC Results 2022 on June 15, 2022. After being delayed from June 10, the result will now be released on June 15, 2022. The General education minister V Sivankutty in the presence of the director of general education Jeevan Babu at the PRD chamber, government Secretariat announced the result release date and time. The result will be released in second half at 3 pm. For more details, click on this link.