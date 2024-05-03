Advertisement

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has provided an eagerly awaited update regarding the release date of the CBSE Class 10th and 12th exam results for 2024. According to an official announcement by the board, the results are anticipated to be declared after May 20, 2024. The announcement was prominently displayed on the CBSE result website, cbseresults.nic.in. However, the precise date and time of the results have not been disclosed yet.

Sources close to the matter suggest that the CBSE results for both classes are likely to be unveiled on May 21, 2024, at 3 pm. Once released, candidates will be able to access their results online through the official CBSE websites, including cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, or results.nic.in.

Advertisement

CBSE Results 2024 Date and Time

CBSE class 10th, 12th result date: May 21

CBSE class 10th, 12th result time: 3 pm

Earlier today, there were reports circulating, citing a senior official from Government Senior Secondary School, Bhogal, who claimed that both CBSE Class 10th and 12th results would be released today, May 3, around 11 am. However, the Board swiftly refuted these claims, labeling them as fake news.

Amidst the anticipation, students awaiting their CBSE Class 10th Result 2024 are advised to remain vigilant for updates from the Board regarding the official date and time of release. The CBSE typically releases results on its official websites, allowing students to access their results using their exam roll number, date of birth, school number, and center number.

Advertisement

In addition to online platforms, students will also have the option to obtain their CBSE Class 10th Result 2024 via SMS, IVRS, DigiLocker, and the UMANG App, ensuring accessibility through various channels.

To pass the CBSE Class 10th Exam 2024, students must secure an overall score of 33%, which includes both internal assessment and performance in the board examination. The CBSE conducted the Class 10th Board Exams 2024 between February 15 and March 13, 2024.

Advertisement

Despite the delay in the announcement, students are encouraged to stay informed and prepared for the eventual release of the CBSE Class 10th Result 2024. As the Board diligently finalizes the results, students are advised to utilize this time to manage their anxieties and await their academic outcomes with patience and optimism.