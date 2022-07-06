BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022: List Of Websites To Check Odisha Matric Scorecards

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock/ Representative
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022 will be released today by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE). The results will be announced at the press conference by Education Minister Samir Ranjan in the second half at 1 pm today. Once released, students can check their scorecards by visiting the official website of BSE - bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. This time, more than 5.85 lakh students appeared for BSE Odisha Class 10 exam. Students will need to enter their roll number and date of birth to check Class 10 Results.
Class 10 Final examination in Odisha was conducted between April 29 and May 7, 2022. These exams were held in offline mode, following COVID-19 guidelines. All papers, except for vocational trades and third language subjects had 80 marks. The evaluation process of answer sheets at 58 evaluation centres across the state began on May 21, 2022. It is advised that candidates must visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.