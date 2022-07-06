Last Updated:

Odisha Class 10 Result 2022 Updates: BSE Odisha Matric Result Released

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha has finally announced the Odisha Matric (Class 10) result 2022 today Wednesday, July 6. Students can now check their scorecards by visiting these websites - bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Written By
Amrit Burman
Odisha class 10 result 2022

Image: PTI

pointer
14:20 IST, July 6th 2022
Odisha Class 10 Result 2022; Here's direct link

Odisha Board has now activated the direct link to check Class 10 scores.

 

pointer
13:17 IST, July 6th 2022
Odisha Class 10 Result 2022 out; Girls outshine boys

As many as 92.37 per cent of girls have passed the Odisha Class 10 exams. This year, girls have performed better than boys in Odisha Class 10 result 2022.

pointer
13:09 IST, July 6th 2022
BSE Odisha Class 10 Results out; 90.55% of students pass

BSE Odisha class 10 result 2022 declared, 90.55% of students pass

pointer
13:09 IST, July 6th 2022
Odisha Class 10 Results 2022 declared

The Odisha Class 10 Results have been finally released. Candidates can visit the official website to check scorecards.

pointer
13:01 IST, July 6th 2022
BSE Odisha result: Press conference begins

Press conference for Odisha Matric result begins

pointer
12:30 IST, July 6th 2022
Odisha Class 10 Result 2022 to be released shortly

Odisha Class 10 Result 2022 will be released shortly. It is strongly recommended that candidates must keep their credentials handy. Stay connected to this LIVE Blog for fresh updates.

pointer
10:53 IST, July 6th 2022
Odisha 10th Result at 1 pm today

The BSE Odisha Class 10 result 2022 will be announced at 1 pm, today. It is advised that students must stay connected to this LIVE Blog for fresh updates and more information.

pointer
10:17 IST, July 6th 2022
Odisha Class 10 Result 2022: Passing percentage

In order to qualify for the examination, candidates are required to score a minimum of  33 per cent in each subject and overall. 

pointer
10:06 IST, July 6th 2022
Odisha Matric Result 2022: List of websites to check scorecards
  1.  bseodisha.nic.in
  2. bseodisha.ac.in
  3. orissaresults.nic.in.
pointer
09:48 IST, July 6th 2022
BSE Odisha results: Here's how to check result over SMS

Candidates will have to open the message box and type ‘OR01 ’

Send an SMS to 5676750

The result will be displayed on the screen 

pointer
09:43 IST, July 6th 2022
Here is how to check Odisha Board Class 10th result on the website
  • Step 1: Go to the official website of BSE Odisha- bseodisha.ac.in
  • Step 2: Search for the 'latest updates' section on the website's homepage and look for the link to check the Class 10 result
  • Step 3: Click on the result  option to get directed to a new page 
  • Step 4: The website would request for credentials of students such as roll number and date of birth to log in to their account
  • Step 5: Feed in the credentials to get directed to the 'download' option
  • Step 6: Download the result and print it out if required
pointer
09:43 IST, July 6th 2022
Odisha 10th Result 2022: Check date and time
  1. The result will be released on July 6, 2022
  2. It will be out in second half at 1 pm
pointer
09:43 IST, July 6th 2022
Credentials required to check Odisha Class 10 Results 2022

In order to check and download the result, candidates will need to enter their roll number and date of birth.    

pointer
09:43 IST, July 6th 2022
Where to check Odisha Class 10 Result 2022

Once released, students will be able to check their scores by visiting the official website of BSE - bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

pointer
09:43 IST, July 6th 2022
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022 to released today

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha will announce the Odisha Matric (Class 10) result 2022 today on Wednesday, July 6 in the seocnd half at 1 pm.

COMMENT