Odisha Class 10 Result 2022 Updates: BSE Odisha Matric Result Released

Odisha Board has now activated the direct link to check Class 10 scores.
As many as 92.37 per cent of girls have passed the Odisha Class 10 exams. This year, girls have performed better than boys in Odisha Class 10 result 2022.
BSE Odisha class 10 result 2022 declared, 90.55% of students pass
The Odisha Class 10 Results have been finally released. Candidates can visit the official website to check scorecards.
Press conference for Odisha Matric result begins
Odisha Class 10 Result 2022 will be released shortly. It is strongly recommended that candidates must keep their credentials handy. Stay connected to this LIVE Blog for fresh updates.
The BSE Odisha Class 10 result 2022 will be announced at 1 pm, today. It is advised that students must stay connected to this LIVE Blog for fresh updates and more information.
In order to qualify for the examination, candidates are required to score a minimum of 33 per cent in each subject and overall.
Candidates will have to open the message box and type ‘OR01 ’
Send an SMS to 5676750
The result will be displayed on the screen
In order to check and download the result, candidates will need to enter their roll number and date of birth.
Once released, students will be able to check their scores by visiting the official website of BSE - bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha will announce the Odisha Matric (Class 10) result 2022 today on Wednesday, July 6 in the seocnd half at 1 pm.