The Board of Secondary Education Odisha is set to declare the Odisha Board 10th Result 2024 by the end of May. Candidates who took the Odisha Class 10 board examination statewide can access their BSE Odisha Matric results via the official BSE Odisha website at bseodisha.ac.in.

In a recent interaction with a media outlet, board officials confirmed that the BSE matric results will be announced before the month concludes, although the specific date and time remain undisclosed. Candidates can expect their Odisha class 10th results by May 28.

Candidates can conveniently view their marks online using their roll number and date of birth. While the official websites serve as the primary platform for result checking, it's essential to exercise caution and verify results solely through the official website to ensure authenticity.

How to check Odisha Class 10 Results 2024

Visit the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in. Click on the Odisha Board 10th Result 2024 link visible on the homepage. Input the login credentials and proceed by clicking on submit. The result will promptly appear on the screen. Verify the result and proceed to download the page. Retain a hard copy of the result for future reference.

The Class 10 board examination for this year was conducted from February 20 to March 4, 2024, witnessing the participation of approximately 5 lakh candidates across the state. For additional information, candidates are encouraged to visit the official website of BSE Odisha.

