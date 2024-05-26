Advertisement

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, is set to announce the much-awaited Odisha 10th Result 2024 today, May 26, 2024. The result will be declared in a press conference at 10 am for the 5.5 lakh candidates who appeared for the Class 10 board examination across the state.

The BSE Odisha Matric results will be accessible for students to check from 11:30 am onwards. Candidates can access the Class 10th results via the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in. Additionally, the results can also be checked on other result websites such as orissaresults.nic.in. To access their results, candidates will need their roll number and date of birth.

The Class 10 examination in the state was conducted from February 20 to March 4, 2024, encompassing a diverse range of subjects crucial for the academic progression of students.

How to check Odisha Class 10 Result 2024

1. Go to the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in.

2. Click on the HSC result link.

3. Enter the required login details, including roll number and date of birth.

4. Submit the information and check the results displayed on the screen.

5. Download the result page for future reference.