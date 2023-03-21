BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Results 2023: Girls Outshine Boys Again, 85.5% Of Girls Pass

Quick links:
Image: BSEB Bihar result (PTI)
Girls once again outsmarted boys by fairing better in the intermediate exam conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), results of which were declared by the state education minister Chandrashekhar Yadav on Tuesday, March 21. Notably, in all 3 streams, girls bagged 1st rank. Moreover, all unmarried girls who passed class 12 exam will be get Rs 25,000. A portal will be opened by the Education Ministry to register for the cash prize.
Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 out LIVE Updates
Students of the Commerce stream performed the best as of appeared students who cleared the examination followed by Science and Arts. The pass percentage for Commerce- 93.95% pass, Science- 83.93% pass, Arts- 82.74% pass and Vocational- 85.25%.
Soon after the announcement of the result, BSEB will provide a window where students will be able to apply for re-checking of their answer sheets. Students will have to pay a fee per paper for re-checking/re-evaluation. Candidates who do not qualify in the Inter exam 2023 will be given another chance to clear it in the Compartmental examination. Details of the Compartmental exam will be announced along with results.