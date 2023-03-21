BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Results 2023: Girls Outshine Boys Again, 85.5% Of Girls Pass

Girls once again outsmarted boys by fairing better in the intermediate exam conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), results of which were declared by the state education minister Chandrashekhar Yadav on Tuesday, March 21. Notably, in all 3 streams, girls bagged 1st rank. Moreover, all unmarried girls who passed class 12 exam will be get Rs 25,000. A portal will be opened by the Education Ministry to register for the cash prize.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 out LIVE Updates

Bihar Board class 12 toppers' names

Ayushi Nandan has become the science topper by scoring 474 marks out of 500 (94.8%). She is a student of R.Lal College, Khagaria.

Soumya Sharma and Rajnish Kumar Pathak of S. Sinha College have jointly topped the Bihar Board commerce exam 2023. They have scored 475 marks, 95%.

Mohaddesa of Uccha Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Bayasi Purnea have become arts topper with 475/500 marks i.e., 95%.

Pass Percentage of all streams

In Arts stream- the pass percentage of girls is 84.33 while only 80.16% boys passed.

In Science stream- 86.98% girls and 82.35% boys passed the exam

In Commerce stream- 96.39% girls and 92.65% boys passed.

The overall pass percentage this year is 83.7%

The overall pass percentage of girls is 85.50%

The overall boys pass percentage is 82.01%.

Students of the Commerce stream performed the best as of appeared students who cleared the examination followed by Science and Arts. The pass percentage for Commerce- 93.95% pass, Science- 83.93% pass, Arts- 82.74% pass and Vocational- 85.25%.

Bihar Board intermediate results 2023: List of websites to check scores

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. inter23.biharboardonline.com seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com results.biharboardonline.com

BSEB Inter result 2023: How to check scores on website

Go to results.biharboardonline.com Open the Intermediate result 2023 link. Login with roll number and/or any other asked information. Submit and view scorecards.

Re-checking soon after declaration of BSEB Inter result 2023

Soon after the announcement of the result, BSEB will provide a window where students will be able to apply for re-checking of their answer sheets. Students will have to pay a fee per paper for re-checking/re-evaluation. Candidates who do not qualify in the Inter exam 2023 will be given another chance to clear it in the Compartmental examination. Details of the Compartmental exam will be announced along with results.