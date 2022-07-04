CBSE Class 10 Result 2022 Delayed, Likely To Be Declared In July Second Week

CBSE class 10 result 2022: Central Board of Secondary education was expected to release the matric or class 10 result on July 4, 2022. However, it will not be released on Monday. It is now expected to be released in July's second week on July 13, 2022. Once released, the result will be available for download on official websites. Candidates will also be able to check the same on various platforms. In order to check the result, students should be ready with their roll number and password.

CBSE 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates (Click here)

CBSE Matric result 2022: List of official websites

cbse.gov.in cbseresults.nic.in results.gov.in

CBSE 10 result 2022: Official confirmation awaited

To be noted that as of now, no confirmation has been made by the Board regarding the result release date and time. Students are advised to keep an eye on the official website and Twitter for being updated about the same.

CBSE Board result 2022: Here's how to check CBSE result 2022

Step 1 - To check Board exams 2022 Result candidates must go to the CBSE official website - cbse.nic.in

Step 2 - On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "CBSE 10th Term 2 Result 2022" or "CBSE 10th Result 2022."

Step 3 - Candidates will then have to enter their roll number and date of birth.

Step 4 - Then click on the submit button.

Step 5 - Once submitted, the class 10 results will be displayed on the screen

Step 6 - Students are advised to download it and take its printout for future use

Know how to check result on DigiLocker