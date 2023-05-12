CBSE Class 10 result 2023: CBSE has declared class 10th results 2023 today, May 12. A total of 93.12% of the students who took the class 10 exam have passed. This year over 21 lakh students appeared for the matric exams. Candidates can check their CBSE class 10th mark sheets 2023 online on the official website of CBSE as well as other various platforms. The CBSE 10th results 2023 can be checked on the official websites of CBSE- cbseresults.nic.in, Digilocker app and UMANG app.

CBSE Class 10th Results 2023: Highlights

This year, a total of 93.12% of students have passed the CBSE Class 10 exams.

Girls outshine boys in CBSE Class 10th results 2023 as well.

The pass percentage of girls is 94.25%

The pass percentage of boys is 92.72%.

Kerala students performed the best

The pass percentage of the Kerala region is the highest- 99.91%

No topper list this year

44297 candidates have scored above 95 percent in Class 10 exams

195799 candidates have secured above 90 percent this year.

This year 1.34 lakh candidates have been placed under the compartment category for class 10th.

The exam will be conducted in July.

CBSE Class 10th pass percentage has recorded a dip of 1.28%.

In the year 2022, the pass percentage was 94.40%. This year it is 93.12%.

The overall pass percentage of Delhi students: 88.58%

Re-checking, Re-evaluation of CBSE Class 10th to begin on May 16

CBSE Class 10th exams were held from February 15 to March 21.

CBSE Board Result 2023: Websites to check

cbse.gov.in cbseresults.nic.in results.nic.in results.digilocker.gov.in umang.gov.in

How to download CBSE class 10th scorecards from official websites on mobile

Step 1: Open your mobile browser (e.g Google Chrome) and visit any of the official websites- cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the 'result' or 'what's new' section

Step 3: Click on CBSE Result 2023

Step 4: After being redirected to another page, enter the required credentials like roll number

Step 5: Submit and download the CBSE 2023 result

Direct link to check CBSE 10th results 2023

Here's how to check class 10th results on DigiLocker

Step 1: Download the DigiLocker app on your phone through Apple store or Play store

Step 2: Register and create an account on the app through your registered mobile number

Step 3: In the next step, enter your Aadhaar number, OTP on the mobile app and security pin

Step 4: After verification, click on the Education tab on the DigiLocker homepage

Step 5: Click on the CBSE option under the Education tab

Step 6: Enter your Class, academic year, and CBSE board roll number

Step 7: Result will then be displayed on screen, download it and take its printout

Gow to check CBSE Class 10th result on UMANG app