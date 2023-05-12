Last Updated:

CBSE Result 2023 Declared For Class 12th, Here's How To Check

CBSE Result 2023 Out: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the class 12th results today,May 12. Here's how to check CBSE results.

Nandini Verma
CBSE Result 2023 Out: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the class  12th results 2023 today, May 12. The announcement was made on official Twitter handle of CBSE. Over 38 lakh students appeared for the CBSE exams this year. The students will be able to check their CBSE results online. 

 

List of websites to check CBSE Class 12 Results 2023

  1. cbse.gov.in
  2. cbseresults.nic.in

 

How to check CBSE 12th results 2023

  • Step 1: Go to any of the official websites- cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, look for the 'result' or 'what's new' section
  • Step 3: Click on CBSE Result 2023 link
  • Step 4: After being redirected to another page, enter the required credentials like roll number
  • Step 5: Submit and download the CBSE 2023 result

 

Where has CBSE Board Result been announced? 

Candidates must check the official Twiter handle of CBSE- @cbseindia29 for the result date announcement. After Twitter, CBSE also shared the information on its official website- cbse.gov.in and its Instagram handles. 

Where to check CBSE Board Result 2023 announcement? 

  1. CBSE Twitter handle- @cbseindia29
  2. CBSE Instagram handle- cbse_hq_1929
  3. CBSE Facebook- @cbseindia29
  4. CBSE Official Website- cbse.gov.in

 

CBSE Board Exams 2023

CBSE began the class 10th and 12th board exams on February 15. The class 10th exams ended on March 22. CBSE class 12th board exams ended on April 5. The paper-checking process ended on April 22. CBSE then rechecked the marks input done by the evaluators which took around 15 days to ensure zero-error. 

