CBSE Result 2023 Declared For Class 12th, Here's How To Check

CBSE Result 2023 Out: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the class 12th results 2023 today, May 12. The announcement was made on official Twitter handle of CBSE. Over 38 lakh students appeared for the CBSE exams this year. The students will be able to check their CBSE results online.
Candidates must check the official Twiter handle of CBSE- @cbseindia29 for the result date announcement. After Twitter, CBSE also shared the information on its official website- cbse.gov.in and its Instagram handles.
CBSE began the class 10th and 12th board exams on February 15. The class 10th exams ended on March 22. CBSE class 12th board exams ended on April 5. The paper-checking process ended on April 22. CBSE then rechecked the marks input done by the evaluators which took around 15 days to ensure zero-error.