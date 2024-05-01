Advertisement

A viral circular suggesting that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the Class 10th Result 2024 on May 1, between 1 PM and 3 PM, has been confirmed as false. CBSE PRO Rama Sharma dismissed the notification as fake through the board's official WhatsApp group.

The truth is that while CBSE is indeed expected to release the Class 10th Result 2024 this month, it won't be on May 1, as claimed. CBSE Secretary Himanshu Gupta previously stated that both Class 10th and 12th results for 2024 will be declared in May, but the exact date is yet to be announced.

The evaluation process is currently in its final stages, and the results are anticipated to be announced soon. Once released, students can check their results on the official CBSE websites: cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in.

It's important to note that last year, the Class 10th and 12th results were announced on May 12. To access their scorecards, students can visit the official website and follow the provided instructions. Additionally, they can use the Digilocker app to obtain their mark sheets digitally.

However, students are reminded that the online mark sheet is provisional. CBSE strongly advises students to collect the original mark sheet from their schools for official documentation. The mark sheet will contain important details such as the student's name, roll number, date of birth, marks obtained in each subject, and class details.

To pass the Class 10th Result 2024, students must score at least 33% in all subjects, including both internal assessments and board exams. For further details, students are encouraged to visit the official CBSE websites mentioned above.

In conclusion, the official clarification dispels the rumors about the CBSE Class 10th Result 2024 announcement on May 1. Students are advised to await the official announcement on the CBSE website and refrain from relying on unauthorized sources for result information.