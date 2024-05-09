Advertisement

Excitement is in the air as the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is all set to release the much-awaited Class 10 topper list today, coinciding with the release of the examination results. The CGBSE topper list, showcasing the names, school names, and marks of the highest achievers, will be announced at 12:30 PM.

CGBSE Class 10th Topper List

While students eagerly anticipate the unveiling of the 2024 topper list, let's take a moment to reminisce about the outstanding performers from the previous year. The top scorers from the 2023 Class 10 examinations were:

Rank Student Name Marks out of 600 1 Rahul Yadav 593 2 Sikander Yadav 592 3 Pinki Yadav 589 3 Suraj Painkra 589

The CGBSE topper list 2024 will be updated here soon after the announcement. These remarkable students set a high standard of academic excellence, inspiring their peers and garnering accolades for their hard work and dedication.

Advertisement

As we eagerly await the announcement of the 2024 topper list, students and educators alike are filled with anticipation to see who will emerge as this year's shining stars. The topper list will provide insights into the exemplary performance of students across the state and celebrate their remarkable achievements.

Stay tuned as we eagerly anticipate the unveiling of the Class 10 topper list alongside the much-awaited examination results. Let's celebrate the dedication and perseverance of these young minds as they embark on the next chapter of their academic journey.