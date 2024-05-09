Advertisement

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has officially announced the results for the Class 10 and 12 examinations held in 2024. The pass percent is recorded at 75.61%. Girls outperform boys with a higher pass rate. Students who appeared for these examinations can now access their results through the official website, cgbse.nic.in. To view their results, students will need to provide their respective roll numbers.

Direct link to check CGBSE Class 10 result 2024.

The CGBSE Class 10 exams were conducted by the board from March 2 to March 21, 2024, while the Class 12 exams took place from March 1 to March 23, 2024. Now, students eagerly awaiting their results can finally check them online.

CGBSE Class 10 Topper List 2024.

Last year, the pass percentage stood at 75.05%, showcasing the overall performance of students in the state. This year's statistics will be updated as soon as they are released by the board.

How to Check CGBSE Class 10th Result 2024 Online?

Here are the steps to check the Chhattisgarh board results for Class 10 and 12 online:

Visit the official website - cgbse.nic.in. Navigate to the 'Students Corner' section on the homepage. Click on 'Exam Results 2024'. Select either 'CGBSE High School Exam Result 2024' or 'CGBSE Higher Secondary Exam Result 2024'. Choose the 'Main Examination' option. Enter your roll number and fill in the captcha code. Click on the 'Submit' button. Your CGBSE board exam result 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

Please note that the online mark sheet provided is provisional. Students are advised to collect the original mark sheet from their respective schools.

Previous Year's Performance:

In the previous year, a total of 3,37,569 students registered for the Class 10 examinations. Out of these, 3,30,681 students appeared for the exams, and 2,48,010 students successfully passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 75.05%. Here's a comparison of pass percentages between 2022 and 2023:

Year Girls’ Pass % Boys’ Pass % Overall Pass % No. of Appeared Candidates 2023 79.16 70.26 75.05 3,30,681 2022 78.84 69.07 74.23 3,63,301

As students celebrate their achievements and prepare for the next phase of their academic journey, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the successful candidates.