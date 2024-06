Published 15:49 IST, May 26th 2024

CHSE Odisha +2 Results 2024 OUT For All Streams, Highest Pass Percent of 86.9 in Science, Link Here

CHSE Odisha +2 Result Out. The pass percentages for each stream are as follows: 80.95% for Arts, 82.27% for Commerce, and 86.93% for Science.