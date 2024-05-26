Advertisement

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha gears up to announce the much-awaited Class 12th or HS (+2) results on Sunday, May 26. The Odisha class 12 result will be released at 4.30 pm today. The CHSE will release the results of all the streams- arts, science, commerce together.

Students who have participated in the Class 12 examinations will be able to access their results online through the official websites of CHSE Odisha, namely chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. The process to check marks will involve providing registration numbers and roll numbers, ensuring a secure and efficient means for students to retrieve their results.

How to check Odisha class 12 result 2024

Visit the official website of CHSE Odisha at chseodisha.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the Odisha Board 12th Result 2024 link. Key in your roll number, name and submit Your CHSE Odisha class 12 result will be displayed on the screen Download your results and keep a printed copy of the same for further need.

Students will have the option to check their marks online using their roll number and date of birth, providing an alternative method for result retrieval.

In addition to the official board websites, students will also have the option to access their marks through the HS School e-space and DigiLocker platforms, ensuring multiple avenues for result retrieval.

The CHSE Odisha HS (+2) examinations were conducted in two phases, spanning from February 16 to March 20. A staggering number of approximately 3.84 lakh students, comprising 3.59 lakh regular and 25,000 ex-regular candidates, appeared for the Class 12 final exams. These examinations took place at 1,160 test centers spread across the length and breadth of the state.

Reflecting on the previous year's results, it's worth noting that the Odisha 12th result was announced separately for Science, Commerce, and Arts streams. The pass percentages stood at 84.93% for Science, 81.12% for Commerce, and 78.88% for the Arts stream, highlighting the academic achievements of students across various disciplines.