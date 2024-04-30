Advertisement

The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has officially declared the HBSE Class 12 Result for the academic year 2024. Candidates who appeared for the Class 12 board examinations can now access their results on the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

Haryana Board Class 12 Results 2024 OUT: Check Pass Percentage

This year, the overall pass rate for regular candidates stood at 85.31%. Swayampathi achieved a pass rate of 65.32%. In the open school fresh category, the pass rate was 35.83%, while for re-appear candidates, it was 48.71%.

For the Senior Secondary (Educational) regular examination, 213,504 candidates appeared, with 182,136 passing and 6,169 failing.

Mahendragarh district emerged as the top-performing district for Class 12.

Pass percentages were 86.17% for rural students and 83.53% for urban students. Among boys, the pass rate was 82.52%, while for girls, it was 88.14%.

The HBSE Class 12 examinations were conducted from February 27 to April 2, 2024, across various examination centers in the state. Following the evaluation process, the results have been announced, bringing an end to the anticipation among students and parents.

How To Check Haryana Board class 12th Results 2024

To check their HBSE Class 12 Result, candidates can follow these simple steps:

1. Visit the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

2. Click on the "Results" tab.

3. Select the "HBSE Class 12 Result 2024" link.

4. Enter the required details, including roll number and other credentials.

5. Click on the "Submit" button.

6. The HBSE Class 12 Result 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

7. Candidates are advised to download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

This year, over 2.5 lakh candidates appeared for the Haryana Board Class 12 examinations across the state. The examinations were conducted smoothly, adhering to all COVID-19 safety protocols. The results have been prepared meticulously, considering the performance of students in theory as well as practical examinations.

As the results are now available, candidates can check their scores and assess their performance in the HBSE Class 12 examinations. Additionally, the HBSE Class 12 Result will play a crucial role in determining the future academic and career paths of the students.

We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the successful candidates. For those who may not have performed as expected, remember that this is just one step in your academic journey, and there are numerous opportunities ahead to excel and achieve your goals.

For further queries or assistance regarding the HBSE Class 12 Result 2024, candidates can contact the respective school authorities or reach out to the Board of School Education, Haryana.