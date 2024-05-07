Updated May 7th, 2024 at 12:38 IST
HPBOSE Class 10 Topper List 2024 Out: Check Names, Ranks, Marks of Toppers of Himachal Pradesh Board
The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has released the HPBOSE 10th Result 2024 today. Students can access their results through the direct link provided below or by visiting the official website - hpbose.org. Simply input your roll number and other necessary login details to swiftly obtain your results.
This year's top performer is Ridhima Sharma, achieving a remarkable score of 99.86% in the HPBOSE 10th Result 2024. The overall pass percentage stands at 74.61%. Delve into the comprehensive HPBOSE 10th Merit List 2024 provided below.
HPBOSE 10th Result 2024 - Declared
HPBOSE Class 10th Topper List 2024:
The HP Board officials have announced the results for the 10th standard. Here are the top 5 students who have excelled in the HPBOSE 10th Result 2024:
|Rank
|HP Board Topper Name
|HPBOSE Topper Marks
|School
|1
|Ridhima Sharma
|99.86%
|Govt Girls Sr Sec School, Nadaun
|2
|Kritika Sharma
|99.71%
|Neugal Model Pub Sr Sec School, Bhawarna
|3
|Shivam Sharma
|99.57%
|Govt Sr Sec School, Berthin
|3
|Dhriti Tegta
|99.57%
|Glory International School, Rohroo
|3
|Rushil Sood
|99.57%
|Bharti Vidyapeeth Public Sr Sec School, Baijnath
HP Board 10th Result 2024: Overall Statistics
This year's overall pass percentage for hpbose.org result 2024 stands at 74.61%. Explore the detailed statistics of the HPBOSE Result Class 10th 2024 below:
|Particulars
|Data
|Overall pass percentage
|74.61%
|Students appeared
|91622
|Students passed
|67988
|Students failed
|12613
|Students absent
|492
|Male candidates appeared
|46571
|Female candidates appeared
|44559
|Male candidates passed
|33800
|Female candidates passed
|34188
|Students with compartment exam
|10,474
HPBOSE Class 10th Result 2024: Number of Students Failed
According to available data, more than 12,000 students did not pass the HPBOSE 10th Exam 2024:
|Particulars
|Data
|Candidates appeared
|91622
|Candidates passed
|67988
|Candidates failed
|12613
HPBOSE Class 10th Result 2024: Check Previous Year’s Toppers Here
Review the list of top scorers from the HP Board 10th Exam 2023:
|Rank
|Student Name
|Marks
|Pass Percentage
|1
|Manvi
|694
|99.14%
|2
|Diksha Kathyal
|693
|99.00%
|3
|Akshit Sharma
|692
|98.86%
|3
|Akarshak Thakur
|692
|98.86%
Published May 7th, 2024 at 12:38 IST