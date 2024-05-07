Advertisement

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has released the HPBOSE 10th Result 2024 today. Students can access their results through the direct link provided below or by visiting the official website - hpbose.org. Simply input your roll number and other necessary login details to swiftly obtain your results.

This year's top performer is Ridhima Sharma, achieving a remarkable score of 99.86% in the HPBOSE 10th Result 2024. The overall pass percentage stands at 74.61%. Delve into the comprehensive HPBOSE 10th Merit List 2024 provided below.

Advertisement

HPBOSE 10th Result 2024 - Declared

HPBOSE Class 10th Topper List 2024:

The HP Board officials have announced the results for the 10th standard. Here are the top 5 students who have excelled in the HPBOSE 10th Result 2024:

Rank HP Board Topper Name HPBOSE Topper Marks School 1 Ridhima Sharma 99.86% Govt Girls Sr Sec School, Nadaun 2 Kritika Sharma 99.71% Neugal Model Pub Sr Sec School, Bhawarna 3 Shivam Sharma 99.57% Govt Sr Sec School, Berthin 3 Dhriti Tegta 99.57% Glory International School, Rohroo 3 Rushil Sood 99.57% Bharti Vidyapeeth Public Sr Sec School, Baijnath

HP Board 10th Result 2024: Overall Statistics

Advertisement

This year's overall pass percentage for hpbose.org result 2024 stands at 74.61%. Explore the detailed statistics of the HPBOSE Result Class 10th 2024 below:

Particulars Data Overall pass percentage 74.61% Students appeared 91622 Students passed 67988 Students failed 12613 Students absent 492 Male candidates appeared 46571 Female candidates appeared 44559 Male candidates passed 33800 Female candidates passed 34188 Students with compartment exam 10,474

HPBOSE Class 10th Result 2024: Number of Students Failed

Advertisement

According to available data, more than 12,000 students did not pass the HPBOSE 10th Exam 2024:

Particulars Data Candidates appeared 91622 Candidates passed 67988 Candidates failed 12613

HPBOSE Class 10th Result 2024: Check Previous Year’s Toppers Here

Advertisement

Review the list of top scorers from the HP Board 10th Exam 2023:

Rank Student Name Marks Pass Percentage 1 Manvi 694 99.14% 2 Diksha Kathyal 693 99.00% 3 Akshit Sharma 692 98.86% 3 Akarshak Thakur 692 98.86%