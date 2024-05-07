Updated May 7th, 2024 at 12:38 IST

HPBOSE Class 10 Topper List 2024 Out: Check Names, Ranks, Marks of Toppers of Himachal Pradesh Board

HPBOSE Class 10 Topper List 2024: This year's top performer is Ridhima Sharma, achieving a remarkable score of 99.86% in the HPBOSE 10th Result 2024.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
HPBOSE Class 10 Topper List 2024 | Image:PTI
The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has released the HPBOSE 10th Result 2024 today. Students can access their results through the direct link provided below or by visiting the official website - hpbose.org. Simply input your roll number and other necessary login details to swiftly obtain your results.

This year's top performer is Ridhima Sharma, achieving a remarkable score of 99.86% in the HPBOSE 10th Result 2024. The overall pass percentage stands at 74.61%.

HPBOSE 10th Result 2024 - Declared

HPBOSE Class 10th Topper List 2024:

The HP Board officials have announced the results for the 10th standard. Here are the top 5 students who have excelled in the HPBOSE 10th Result 2024:

RankHP Board Topper NameHPBOSE Topper MarksSchool
1Ridhima Sharma99.86%Govt Girls Sr Sec School, Nadaun
2Kritika Sharma99.71%Neugal Model Pub Sr Sec School, Bhawarna
3Shivam Sharma99.57%Govt Sr Sec School, Berthin
3Dhriti Tegta99.57%Glory International School, Rohroo
3Rushil Sood99.57%Bharti Vidyapeeth Public Sr Sec School, Baijnath

HP Board 10th Result 2024: Overall Statistics

This year's overall pass percentage for hpbose.org result 2024 stands at 74.61%. Explore the detailed statistics of the HPBOSE Result Class 10th 2024 below:

ParticularsData
Overall pass percentage74.61%
Students appeared91622
Students passed67988
Students failed12613
Students absent492
Male candidates appeared46571
Female candidates appeared44559
Male candidates passed33800
Female candidates passed34188
Students with compartment exam10,474

HPBOSE Class 10th Result 2024: Number of Students Failed

According to available data, more than 12,000 students did not pass the HPBOSE 10th Exam 2024:

ParticularsData
Candidates appeared91622
Candidates passed67988
Candidates failed12613

HPBOSE Class 10th Result 2024: Check Previous Year’s Toppers Here

Review the list of top scorers from the HP Board 10th Exam 2023:

RankStudent NameMarksPass Percentage
1Manvi69499.14%
2Diksha Kathyal69399.00%
3Akshit Sharma69298.86%
3Akarshak Thakur69298.86%
