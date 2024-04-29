Advertisement

Today marked a significant day for students across Himachal Pradesh as the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) announced the results of its Class 12th board exams. A total of 73.76% of the students have passed the exam. The highly anticipated announcement was made through a press conference held at 2:30 pm. Once released, students can promptly access their marks on the official website of HPBOSE, hpbose.org, using their respective roll numbers. Importantly, the results for all three streams – Science, Arts, and Commerce – were released simultaneously.

How to check HPBOSE Class 12th results 2024:

1. Visit the official website of the board, hpbose.org.

2. Navigate to the results section and select the Class 12 result option.

3. Enter their unique roll numbers and other necessary login credentials.

4. View and download your scores displayed on the screen for future reference.

The HPBOSE Class 12 board examinations were conducted diligently from March 1 to March 28, 2024, across various examination centers in the state.

Last year, the HP board 12th result was announced in the month of May. According to official statistics provided by the board, a total of 1,05,369 students appeared for the HP board 12th exam, out of which 83,418 students, constituting an impressive 79.74 percent, cleared the examination successfully. Notable achievers included Tarnija Sharma, who secured the top position in the Arts stream with an outstanding score of 97.4 percent, while Ojaswini Upmanyu emerged as the Science topper with an exceptional score of 98.6 percent. Similarly, Vrinda Thakur showcased remarkable performance in the Commerce stream, securing the top spot with a stellar score of 98.4 percent.