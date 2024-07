Published 11:02 IST, July 11th 2024

ICAI CA Topper List 2024 OUT; Shivam Mishra Bags AIR-1 in CA Final, Kushagra Roy Is CA Inter Topper

Shivam Mishra of Delhi has topped the CA final exam with 500 marks i.e., 83.33%. Kushagra Roy of Bhiwadi has bagged AIR-1 in CA inter exams.