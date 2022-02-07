ICSE, ISC Results 2022 Released On Cisce.org: Here's How To Check

ICSE ISC Results 2022: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE has announced ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result today, on February 7, 2022. All those candidates who have appeared in the examination can now check the result by visiting the offficial website of CISCE on cisce.org. Studnets must note that the result of the ICSE and ISC Year 2021-22 Semester 1 examination will only be available on the Careers portal of the Council, on the website of the council, and through SMS. Candidates who want to check the result and do so through SMS, candidates can type the seven-digit unique ID number and send it to 09248082883. The result will only be availabe on the official portal and council will not release any hard copies of the Semester 1 examination results.

ICSE ISC Results 2022: Here's how to check Result

Step 1: To check the Term 1 results, students need to visit the official website of cisce.org or results.cisce.org.

Step 2: Then, on the official website, click on the "ICSE/ISC results in 2022" link (which will be active after the declaration of the result).

Step 3: Fill in the blanks with the necessary information, such as the class, the unique ID, the index number, and the auto-generated code.

Step 4: Finally, download and print the document for future reference.

ICSE ISC Results 2022: See how to apply for recheck | More details

If students are not satisfied, they can apply for a recheck of their paper by visiting the official website at cisce.org. The charges for recheck are Rs 1,000 per paper, and for ISC it will be Rs 1,000 per subject. Check the official website for more updates.

