ICSE, ISC Results 2022 Released: What Is Captcha In ICSE Results?

ICSE ISC Results 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE, has announced the ICSE ISC Semester 1 Results today, February 7, 2022. All those candidates who have appeared in the examination can now check the result by visiting the official website of CISCE at cisce.org. However, it has been observed that many students are facing problems in viewing and downloading the results due to the Captcha code.

Captcha in ICSE Result 2022: What is Captcha in ICSE Result?

On the official website, students will be required to enter details such as their name, unique ID number, and roll number. On the same page, below all the login buttons, the student will find a box where they need to carefully enter the captcha code. The Captcha code is a six-letter code that is visible to the viewer in different styles. Captcha codes may vary in colors, fonts, and even font sizes.

Below the Captcha Code, a box will be available for the students so that they can type those above-mentioned alphabets and numbers into the box. While entering the captcha code, students must be careful and must make no mistake that prompts the website to automatically create a captcha code for the user. A wrong Captcha code could lead to a more complicated code appearing on the screen next. Many of the Captcha codes can appear to be tricky, as it could be difficult to figure out whether an alphabet has been written in capital/upper case or small/lower case. After filling in the Captcha code, students can click on the submit button and the result will be displayed on their screen.

ICSE ISC Results 2022: Here's how to check Result

Step 1: To check the Term 1 results, students need to visit the official website of cisce.org or results.cisce.org.

Step 2: Then, on the official website, click on the "ICSE/ISC results in 2022" link (which will be active after the declaration of the result).

Step 3: Fill in the blanks with the necessary information, such as the class, the unique ID, the index number, and the auto-generated code.

Step 4: Finally, download and print the document for future reference.

