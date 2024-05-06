Advertisement

Excitement and anticipation are running high as the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), New Delhi, is set to declare the results of the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) for Class 10 and the Indian School Certificate (ISC) for Class 12 today, May 6, 2024. Once released, students can access their results on the official CISCE website.

Where to check ICSE, ISC Results 2024

cisce.org

results.cisce.org

results.nic.in

According to an official press release, the ICSE and ISC results will be announced during a press conference held at the CISCE’s office located at Plot No. 35 & 36, Sector VI, Pushp Vihar, Saket, New Delhi 110017. This highly anticipated event will mark the culmination of months of hard work and dedication by students across the country.

Candidates should note an important change this year — the discontinuation of ICSE and ISC compartment examinations from 2024 onwards. However, for those seeking to improve their marks or grades in the same year of the examination, the option of improvement examinations in a maximum of two subjects will be available. These improvement exams are scheduled to be conducted in July 2024, with further details to be released soon on the official website.

How to check CISCE Class 10th, 12th Results 2024

To access their results, students can follow these simple steps:

1. Visit the official CISCE website at cisce.org or results.cisce.org.

2. Click on the result link provided on the homepage.

3. Enter the required credentials such as roll number, date of birth, and more.

4. View and download the result for future reference.

Last year's results highlighted a trend where girls outperformed boys in both the ICSE and ISC exams. In the ICSE exams, girls achieved an impressive pass percentage of 99.21%, while boys attained 98.71%. Similarly, in the ISC exams, girls secured a pass percentage of 98.01%, compared to boys at 95.96%.

As students eagerly await their results, the CISCE assures a fair and transparent evaluation process, reflecting the dedication and hard work of each student. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official CISCE website for the latest updates and announcements regarding the ICSE and ISC exam results.