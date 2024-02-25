English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 08:54 IST

ICSI to announce CS Executive, CS Professional Results 2024 today, see result time, steps to check

The Executive Programme results are scheduled for announcement at 2:00 pm, while the Professional Programme results will be disclosed at 11:00 am.

Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image: Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is set to declare the results for CS Executive and Professional on its official website, icsi.edu, today, February 25. The subject-wise break-up of marks will also be uploaded. Additionally, the registration process for CS Executive and Professional exams for syllabus 2017 and 2022 will commence from tomorrow, February 26.

The Executive Programme results are scheduled for announcement at 2:00 pm, while the Professional Programme results will be disclosed at 11:00 am.

Advertisement

How to check ICSI CS Results 2024

  1. Visit the official website at www.icsi.edu.
  2. Click on the CS Professional Programme and Executive Programme results on the homepage.
  3. Enter your login details.
  4. Check the results and take a print for future reference.

Following the result announcement, the ICSI will dispatch the CS Executive and Professional scorecards to candidates at their registered addresses. In case a candidate does not receive the scorecard within 30 days from the result declaration, they can contact the exam authority at exam@icsi.edu, specifying their registration number.

To pass the CS Executive and Professional exams for December 2023, candidates must secure a minimum of 40% marks in each subject and 50% aggregate marks in all subjects. Those who clear the CS Executive exam will be eligible to enroll in the CS Professional program, ultimately qualifying as company secretaries upon completion.

Advertisement

For the upcoming CS Executive and Professional June 2024 session, students must meet specific eligibility criteria:

  • The student should be at least 17 years old with no maximum age limit restrictions.
  • A bachelor's degree in any stream (except Fine Arts) from a recognized university is required.
  • If applying through the CSEET route, clearing the CSEET entrance exam is mandatory.

Candidates applying for the CS Professional June 2024 session should have successfully cleared the CS Executive exam. The CS Executive and Professional program June 2024 exams are scheduled to take place from June 1 to 10.

Advertisement

Published February 25th, 2024 at 08:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

10 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

10 hours ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

10 hours ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

10 hours ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

10 hours ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

10 hours ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

10 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

12 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

12 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

16 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

16 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

16 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

16 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

16 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

17 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

17 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

17 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. TS Inter hall tickets released for 1st, 2nd year and bridge course

    Education34 minutes ago

  2. Chef Kunal Kapur's Substitute For Sugar In Coffee Will Make You Drool

    Lifestyle37 minutes ago

  3. SAG Awards 2024 Nominees Steal The Show At Red Carpet

    Entertainment42 minutes ago

  4. Indian National, 27, Dies in New York Apartment Fire in Harlem

    World42 minutes ago

  5. Article 370 BO: Yami Film Witnesses Growth, Eyeing Solid 1st Weekend Biz

    Entertainment44 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo