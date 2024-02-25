Advertisement

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is set to declare the results for CS Executive and Professional on its official website, icsi.edu, today, February 25. The subject-wise break-up of marks will also be uploaded. Additionally, the registration process for CS Executive and Professional exams for syllabus 2017 and 2022 will commence from tomorrow, February 26.

The Executive Programme results are scheduled for announcement at 2:00 pm, while the Professional Programme results will be disclosed at 11:00 am.

How to check ICSI CS Results 2024

Visit the official website at www.icsi.edu. Click on the CS Professional Programme and Executive Programme results on the homepage. Enter your login details. Check the results and take a print for future reference.

Following the result announcement, the ICSI will dispatch the CS Executive and Professional scorecards to candidates at their registered addresses. In case a candidate does not receive the scorecard within 30 days from the result declaration, they can contact the exam authority at exam@icsi.edu, specifying their registration number.

To pass the CS Executive and Professional exams for December 2023, candidates must secure a minimum of 40% marks in each subject and 50% aggregate marks in all subjects. Those who clear the CS Executive exam will be eligible to enroll in the CS Professional program, ultimately qualifying as company secretaries upon completion.

For the upcoming CS Executive and Professional June 2024 session, students must meet specific eligibility criteria:

The student should be at least 17 years old with no maximum age limit restrictions.

A bachelor's degree in any stream (except Fine Arts) from a recognized university is required.

If applying through the CSEET route, clearing the CSEET entrance exam is mandatory.

Candidates applying for the CS Professional June 2024 session should have successfully cleared the CS Executive exam. The CS Executive and Professional program June 2024 exams are scheduled to take place from June 1 to 10.