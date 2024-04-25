Advertisement

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially declared the results for the Joint Entrance Exam Main (JEE Main) 2024. A total of 56 students have got 100 NTA score. The topper list has been shared by NTA. The list of the candidates who topped in JEE Main exam 2024 can be found here.

JEE Main Toppers List 2024

This announcement follows the recent release of the final answer key for the JEE Main session 2, which heightened the anticipation among aspirants. The April session of the JEE Main, which took place from April 4 to 12, saw participation from over 12.57 lakh candidates across the country. Candidates can now access their results on the official website of JEE Main – jeemain.nta.ac.in.



The JEE Main session 2 results not only showcase the performance of candidates but also reveal vital information such as the cut-off for JEE Advanced, all India rank holders, and state-wise toppers. Notably, the JEE Main 2024 was conducted in two rounds this year, namely January and April. For candidates who appeared in both sessions, the best of their scores in the JEE Main will be considered while preparing the final merit list.

JEE Main Result 2024 LIVE Updates



How to check JEE Mains Result 2024

Here’s how candidates can check their JEE Main 2024 results:



1. Visit the official websites – jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, select the result link provided.

3. Log in using your date of birth (DOB) and application number.

4. Click on the submit option, and your result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Candidates are advised to download and save their scorecards for future reference.

Direct link to check JEE Main Result 2024.



With the declaration of the JEE Main results, candidates can now assess their performance and plan their next steps accordingly. Aspirants are encouraged to stay tuned to the official website for further updates and announcements regarding the JEE Main session 2 results.