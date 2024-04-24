The release of JEE Main Session 2 Results 2024 brings with it the anticipation of cut-off scores, which play a crucial role in determining the eligibility of candidates for further rounds of admission. But how are these cut-offs determined? Let’s delve into the factors that influence the setting of cut-off scores for the JEE Main exam.

Number of Candidates Appearing for the Exam: One of the primary factors influencing cut-off scores is the total number of candidates taking the exam. A higher number of candidates often results in increased competition, leading to higher cut-off scores.

Difficulty Level of JEE Main Session 1 Exam: The complexity of the session 1 exam has a direct impact on the cut-off scores for session 2. If the session 1 exam is deemed more challenging, the cut-offs for session 2 may be adjusted accordingly to maintain fairness.

Number of Available Seats: The availability of seats in different institutes and courses is another crucial factor in determining cut-off scores. Limited seats, particularly in prestigious institutes, often lead to higher cut-offs as competition intensifies.

Previous Year’s Cut-Off Trends: Historical data on cut-off scores from previous years serves as a valuable reference point for setting the current year’s cut-offs. Analysis of trends helps authorities understand the competitiveness of the exam and make necessary adjustments to the cut-offs.



