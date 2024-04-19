Advertisement

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is set to declare the much-anticipated JAC 10th result 2024 today, April 19, 2024, at 11:30 am. This crucial milestone in the academic journey of matriculation students will be accessible online through the official JAC websites, jacresults.com, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. With their roll number and roll code in hand, students can promptly check their marks.

In addition to the release of the JAC 10th result 2024, students can also explore supplementary resources such as the JAC 10th Admit Card 2024 PDF, sample papers, and the 2024 date sheet, all geared towards enhancing their preparation for future academic pursuits, including prominent entrance examinations like JEE Main and NEET 2026.

To access their Jharkhand Board 10th result 2024, students are encouraged to visit the official website of the Jharkhand Academic Council at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Once there, they should navigate to the result section and select "JAC 10th Class result 2024." Subsequently, inputting their roll code and roll number will grant them access to their matriculation exam results.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to check the JAC 10th result 2024 online:

1. Visit the official website of the Jharkhand Academic Council at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

2. Navigate to the result section.

3. Click on the 'JAC 10th result 2024' link.

4. Enter your roll number and other required credentials.

5. Click on the 'Submit' button.

6. Your JAC matric result 2024 will be promptly displayed on the screen.

7. Ensure to take a printout or download the result for future reference.

The JAC matric result 2024 will furnish comprehensive details including the student's name, roll number, date of birth, subject code & name, subject-wise marks, total marks, percentage of obtained marks, and qualifying status. Students are urged to meticulously verify all the information provided in the result.