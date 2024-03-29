×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 17:45 IST

Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2024: List of Websites, How to Check KSEAB PUC 1 Scorecard

Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2024: Candidates can check KSEAB PUC 1 results and scorecard online on kseab.karnataka.gov.in and other official websites listed here.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Karnataka 1st PUC Results 2024 tomorrow
Karnataka 1st PUC Results 2024 tomorrow | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is gearing up to declare the much-awaited Karnataka PUC 1 results for the academic year 2024. Tomorrow, on March 30, 2024, students who appeared for the 1st PUC Annual examination held in February will be able to access their results conveniently on the official website of KSEAB.

With the official announcement of the result date, excitement is running high among students and parents alike. To check your results effortlessly, simply head over to karresults.nic.in or visit the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Advertisement

List of websites to check Karnataka 1st PUC Results 2024

  • karresults.nic.in, 
  • result.dkpucpa.com
  • kseab.karnataka.gov.in
  • indiarresults.com

Follow these easy steps to access your Karnataka PUC 1 results:

  1. Visit the official website karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in.
  2. Look for the link labeled "Karnataka PUC 1 Result 2024" on the homepage.
  3. Enter your credentials, including your roll number and date of birth, to proceed.
  4. Once submitted, your results will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Take a moment to download and print a copy of your result for future reference.

Direct link to check Karnataka PUC 1st Result 2024. 

The Karnataka PUC I examination took place from February 12 to February 27, 2024, across numerous exam centres throughout the state. The exam was conducted in a single shift, with some papers scheduled from 10.15 am to 12.30 pm and others from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm.

Advertisement

Last year, the Karnataka PUC 1 results were declared on March 31, 2023, and this year, students can expect their results a day earlier. Stay tuned for the official announcement, and best of luck to all the students awaiting their Karnataka PUC 1 results!

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 29th, 2024 at 17:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Basanti Chatterjee

Basanti Chatterjee Health

2 minutes ago
Indian hockey player Deepika

I am honoured: Deepika

4 minutes ago
Former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama teamed up with Biden for the fundraiser at NYC's Radio City Music Hall.

Joe Biden NYC Fundraiser

11 minutes ago
Zomato delivery boy in tears over blocked account

Zomato

11 minutes ago
Akasa Air

Akasa Air Mumbai-Doha

12 minutes ago
Delhi: Man Arrested For Killing A Man During Pub Fight In Pitampura Bar

Delhi: Man Arrested

12 minutes ago
Congress Press Conference

India News LIVE

12 minutes ago
Louis Gossett Jr

Louis Gossett Jr No More

14 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya emotional in T20 World Cup 2022

Are BOOS affecting Hardik

17 minutes ago
L&T Shipbuilding facility

UK Royal Navy

19 minutes ago
RCB vs KKR

RCB vs KKR live blog

20 minutes ago
Pooja Vastrakar

Pooja Vastrekar

21 minutes ago
Icra forecasts steady 10% growth in non-ferrous metal demand

Growth in metals: ICRA

26 minutes ago
Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd announced a 62% rise in their consolidated profit

Icra forecasts steady 10%

41 minutes ago
Allu Arjun

Pushpa 2 Teaser Date Out

an hour ago
Crew posters

Crew Review

an hour ago
Big Communication Gap Within the Congress: Sanjay Nirupam Targets Party Leadership | EXCLUSIVE

Sanjay Nirupam

an hour ago
VST Tillers Tractors

Force Motors trucks

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Gwalior Businessman Threatening Female Traffic Police Goes Viral

    India News4 hours ago

  2. EXCLUSIVE: US Man Who Met Indian Crew Onboard 'Dali' Speaks to Republic

    World7 hours ago

  3. Friend Blows Hot Air Into Bengaluru Man's Rectum For Fun, Causing Death

    India News7 hours ago

  4. How Ex-DSP, Who Invoked POTA on Ansari, Was Made to Resign by Mulayam

    India News7 hours ago

  5. Man Saves Owl Stuck On Tree Branch In The Middle Of Fast Flowing River

    World9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo