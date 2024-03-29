Advertisement

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is gearing up to declare the much-awaited Karnataka PUC 1 results for the academic year 2024. Tomorrow, on March 30, 2024, students who appeared for the 1st PUC Annual examination held in February will be able to access their results conveniently on the official website of KSEAB.

With the official announcement of the result date, excitement is running high among students and parents alike. To check your results effortlessly, simply head over to karresults.nic.in or visit the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

List of websites to check Karnataka 1st PUC Results 2024

karresults.nic.in,

result.dkpucpa.com

kseab.karnataka.gov.in

indiarresults.com

Follow these easy steps to access your Karnataka PUC 1 results:

Visit the official website karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in. Look for the link labeled "Karnataka PUC 1 Result 2024" on the homepage. Enter your credentials, including your roll number and date of birth, to proceed. Once submitted, your results will be displayed on the screen. Take a moment to download and print a copy of your result for future reference.

Direct link to check Karnataka PUC 1st Result 2024.

The Karnataka PUC I examination took place from February 12 to February 27, 2024, across numerous exam centres throughout the state. The exam was conducted in a single shift, with some papers scheduled from 10.15 am to 12.30 pm and others from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm.

Last year, the Karnataka PUC 1 results were declared on March 31, 2023, and this year, students can expect their results a day earlier. Stay tuned for the official announcement, and best of luck to all the students awaiting their Karnataka PUC 1 results!