Advertisement

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has officially declared the Karnataka 2nd PUC results for the academic year 2024. The results were announced today, April 10, 2024, during a press conference held by the Karnataka

Students who appeared for the Karnataka 2nd PUC exams can now check their results online. The direct link to access the results has been activated on the official website of the Karnataka PUE Board at karresults.nic.in.

Advertisement

Direct link to check Karnataka PUC II results 2024.

Earlier, the Karnataka PUE Board had announced that the results would be declared at 10 am. Following the announcement, students eagerly awaited the release of their results. As per the schedule, the direct link to check the results was scheduled to be activated at 11 am.

Advertisement

The Karnataka 2nd PUC exams were conducted recently, and the results have been eagerly anticipated by students and parents alike. The results are crucial as they determine the academic future of the students and pave the way for their higher education endeavors.

How to check Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2024

To check their Karnataka 2nd PUC results, students need to visit the official website, karresults.nic.in, and click on the link provided for the 2nd PUC results. They will be required to enter their examination roll number and other necessary details to access their results.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC results will contain important information such as the student's name, roll number, subject-wise marks obtained, total marks, and qualifying status. Students are advised to verify all the details mentioned on the result sheet carefully.

Advertisement

In addition to the online results, the Karnataka PUE Board will also release the toppers' list for the arts, science, and commerce streams. The toppers' names, percentage, and school names will be announced during the press conference.

Students are encouraged to visit the official website of the Karnataka PUE Board for any further updates and notifications regarding the Karnataka 2nd PUC results.

Advertisement