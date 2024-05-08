Advertisement

The eagerly awaited Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 final exam results, which were initially slated to be announced at 3 pm on May 8, have encountered a delay. The release has been rescheduled to 4 pm, bringing a slight shift in the timeline for students and educators alike.

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan, the authority responsible for conducting SSLC examinations in the state, is gearing up to declare the Kerala SSLC or Class 10 results on Wednesday, May 7. Students can access their marks through various official websites including keralaresults.nic.in, pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, and results.kite.kerala.gov.in. To check their marks, students will need their registration number and date of birth.

The SSLC examinations in Kerala commenced on March 4 with the first language paper 1 examination and concluded on March 25. These exams took place across 2,955 centers within the state, with an additional nine centers in Lakshadweep and seven in the Gulf region.

Education Minister V Sivankutty highlighted that the evaluation process was efficiently completed within a span of 14 days across 70 evaluation camps.

This year, approximately 4,27,105 regular students were eligible to appear for the Kerala SSLC examination. Among them, 1,43,557 hailed from government schools, 2,55,360 from aided schools, and 28,188 from unaided schools.

How to check Kerala SSLC Result 2024

Visit Official Websites: Access any of the official websites provided by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan, such as keralaresults.nic.in, pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, or results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

Locate Result Link: Look for the link that says "Kerala SSLC Result 2024" or similar. This link should be prominently displayed on the homepage of the website.

Enter Details: Click on the result link, which will take you to a new page. Here, you'll need to enter your registration number and date of birth in the respective fields. Make sure to input the correct information.

Submit: After entering your details, double-check for accuracy, and then click on the "Submit" or "Check Result" button.

View Result: Once you submit your details, your Kerala SSLC Result 2024 will be displayed on the screen. You can view your marks subject-wise along with any other relevant information.

Download/Print: After viewing your result, you have the option to download or print it for future reference. Simply use the download or print option provided on the result page.

Alternative Methods: In case the official websites are down or facing heavy traffic, you can also check your result through alternative methods such as SMS or mobile apps provided by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan. These alternative methods usually require you to send an SMS with your registration number to a designated number or use a specific mobile app.

As the clock ticks closer to the new announcement time of 4 pm, students across Kerala remain poised for the revelation of their SSLC results, eagerly anticipating the outcome of their hard work and dedication throughout the academic year. Stay tuned for the latest updates on the Kerala SSLC Result 2024 release.

