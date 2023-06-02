Last Updated:

Maharashtra Class 10 Result 2023 OUT; 93.83% Pass, Konkan Division Tops, Full Details Here

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: The Maharashtra Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 exam results have been declared by MSBSHSE. See how to check results.

Nandini Verma
Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: The Maharashtra Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 exam results have been declared by the State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) today. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results online. A total of 93.83% of students have passed.  Konkan division has the highest pass percent of 98.11%.

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Result link, steps here.

Maharashtra Board conducted the class 10th or SSC Exam 2023  between March 2 and March 25, 2023.  This year, more than 16 lakh students attended the Class 10 exam. The list of websites and steps to check results are given below.  The link to check results will be out at 1 pm. 

List of websites to check Maharashtra class 10 Result 2023

  1. sscresult.mkcl.org
  2. maharashtraeducation.com
  3. result.mh-ssc.ac.in
  4. mahahsscboard.in.

 

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023| Here's how to check Class 10 Results

  • Step 1: To check the Maharashtra SSC Result candidates are required to visit the official website - mahresult.nic.in
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the Maharashtra SSC result 2023 link
  • Step 3: Students then need to enter their log-in credentials such as roll number and mother's first name
  • Step 4: Maharashtra SSC result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for further reference.
