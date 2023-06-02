Maharashtra Class 10 Result 2023 OUT; 93.83% Pass, Konkan Division Tops, Full Details Here

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: The Maharashtra Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 exam results have been declared by the State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) today. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results online. A total of 93.83% of students have passed. Konkan division has the highest pass percent of 98.11%.

Maharashtra Board conducted the class 10th or SSC Exam 2023 between March 2 and March 25, 2023. This year, more than 16 lakh students attended the Class 10 exam. The list of websites and steps to check results are given below. The link to check results will be out at 1 pm.

List of websites to check Maharashtra class 10 Result 2023

sscresult.mkcl.org maharashtraeducation.com result.mh-ssc.ac.in mahahsscboard.in.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023| Here's how to check Class 10 Results